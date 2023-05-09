Ke Huy Quan Gives Touching Speech at White House Screening of ‘American Born Chinese’

In honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the White House held a special advance screening of the upcoming Disney+ series American Born Chinese. President Joe Biden was accompanied by one of the stars of the show, Ke Huy Quan, who gave a heartwarming speech about his own journey as a Vietnamese immigrant growing up in this country.

Quan has been having one heck of a year. Not only will he be playing Freddy Wong in the new Disney+ series American Born Chinese, but recently, Quan took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards for his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022). This current success landed him a visit to the White House, where he got to stand next to the President of the country that he holds fondly in his heart.

When reflecting back on his arrival to California at the age of 8, Quan shared, “I was what they called a boat person. And little did I know, just a few years later, I became an actor. And even more recently, and still unbelievable to me, I became an Academy Award-winning actor.”

Quan goes on to say, “Despite the tremendous blessings I’ve received in recent months, the day I arrived in America was one of the happiest days of my life because that was the day I reunited with my family and America became my home.”

The Goonies (1985) star was a young refugee in Hong Kong before coming to the United States. Quan and his family were able to come over to this country thanks to the Refugee Admissions Program in 1979. As Quan mentioned, it was just a few years later when he went to support his brother at the auditions for Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981). It was there when Steven Spielberg saw something special in Quan and gave him the role.

“It is with profound humility and gratitude that I stand before you tonight. I do not take this moment lightly because I know this building is a monument to a country that opened its arms to me once upon a time,” Quan added before introducing the President to those in attendance to kick off the screening.

Early reviews are spilling in for American Born Chinese, and they seem to be positive ones. Audiences will see Ke Huy Quan and the rest of the cast when the series hits Disney+ on May 24, 2023.

Are you looking forward to American Born Chinese on Disney+?