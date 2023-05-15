Marvel Star Alaqua Cox Announces Pregnancy

In an announcement on her Instagram page, Hawkeye (2021) and Echo (TBD) star Alaqua Cox announced that she was pregnant with her first child.

Native American actress Alaqua Cox made her MCU debut in Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye series on Disney+. She played Maya Lopez, AKA Echo, alongside Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, AKA Hawkeye, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Fra Free as Kazimierz “Kazi” Kazimierczak, and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin.

Alaqua Cox’s casting in Hawkeye was a landmark for the Marvel Cinematic Universe because not only was this her first acting role, but she was the first disabled actress cast as a character in the MCU, being both deaf and an amputee. Her performance was so well-received that it prompted a series based on her character called Echo alongside a returning D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil.

Since then, Alaqua Cox has significantly impacted the MCU due to her excellent performances and what she represents. While she must be looking forward to the new series, she has another promising project: motherhood.

Alaqua Cox Welcomes a Baby Boy

Appropriately, Alaqua Cox announced on Mother’s Day that she and her partner of around six years are going to be welcoming their first child in the upcoming months.

In an Instagram post that showed the couple kissing behind cupcakes filled with blue icing, Cox wrote, “Best Mother’s Day gift🤰🏻We can’t wait to meet you, baby boy!”

Naturally, the congratulations came pouring in from thousands of fans, including her co-stars and various Native American and deaf celebrities.

