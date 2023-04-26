‘Hawkeye’ Actor Gives Uncertain Response on Whether or Not She’ll Appear In the MCU Again

Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld recently offered a rare update on her character’s future in the MCU. And based on her remarks, it’s not looking good—or so we think.

Premiering on Disney+ in late 2021, the Jeremy Renner-led Hawkeye miniseries introduced audiences to Clint Barton’s new pseudo-apprentice: Kate Bishop.

An excellent archer, accomplished athlete, and trustworthy ally, Kate proved herself to be a worthy sidekick to Clint—though it did take the entire six-episode run for the duo to establish trust in each other.

In the series finale, Clint unofficially retires, giving Kate the “Hawkeye” mantle after helping the former Avenger take down a New York crime syndicate known as the Tracksuit Mafia. Either character has not appeared in the MCU since.

Steinfeld’s portrayal of the character was well-received by fans, who praised her skill, hilarious wit, and snarky remarks. Her favorability was only helped by the actresses’ great onscreen chemistry with Renner, with the latter having reportedly shown Steinfeld the ropes while filming her first big MCU superhero project.

But despite fans’ overall positive reactions to her character and Hawkeye as a whole, Steinfeld recently cast doubt on her return to the MCU.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Steinfeld played quite coy when asked if she knew when audiences could expect to see her suit up as Kate Bishop again, giving a blunt, one-word response: “Maybe.” Check out the interview below:

#SpiderVerse star Hailee Steinfeld reacts to the possibility of Spider-Gwen and Kate Bishop coming face-to-face in the Multiverse, and teases Hawkeye’s return. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/z3cIBQc1Aa — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 25, 2023

While “maybe” isn’t exactly what fans want to hear, Steinfeld is almost certainly bluffing for secrecy’s sake. Kate Bishop is poised to play a significant role in future Marvel movies and TV shows, including a rumored Young Avengers project.

Arguably, the movie that would make the most sense for the character to star in would be 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, or maybe even a Disney+ spinoff series of her own—though Renner would most likely be absent, considering his recent injuries.

Behind the scenes, plans appear to be in place for Kate to make her first post-Hawkeye appearance, with previous reports confirming that the character will return for an undisclosed number of projects in the MCU’s Phase Five. Though what those projects are, or when we can expect to see them, remains to be discovered.

While fans of Kate Bishop/Hawkeye shouldn’t get their hopes up quite yet, something exciting is surely in the works for the character, and Steinfeld clearly knows more than we do—even if she can’t divulge any details for now.

Do you think Kate Bishop will return to the MCU in upcoming projects? Let us know in the comments below.