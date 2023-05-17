Marvel Officially Kills off Ms. Marvel

Marvel recently promised to deliver its “most shocking” twist in 50 years – and boy, did it deliver.

Over the past 84 years, Marvel has published more than 25,000 comics telling universes worth of heroic stories. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe may get most of the spotlight, it’s these original tales that provide the groundwork for some of the box office’s biggest hits.

“The Amazing Spider-Man” series is no exception. A longstanding pillar in the Marvel comics universe, its most famous movie adaptation came from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2011), which saw Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man tragically lose Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) – just like the iconic issue #121.

It’s been 50 years since Stacy’s untimely death, a fact that should’ve served as a warning when Marvel promised to deliver their most shocking twist “in 50 years” in the upcoming “Amazing Spider-Man #26.”

Although the official release of the issue is slated for later this month, scans of the comic have leaked online, unveiling the jaw-dropping conclusion to this current storyline crafted by writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr. – one as tragic as the death of Gwen Stacy. According to the leaks, issue #26 will see the beloved character Kamala Khan, better known as Ms. Marvel, meet her own tragic fate.

Marvel has since confirmed the news and revealed that a standalone comic – “Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel” – will be released in July, in which more Marvel heroes will mourn Khan’s death.

Ms. Marvel – Marvel’s first Muslim superhero – made her debut in “Captain Marvel #14” back in August 2013. The character’s standalone comic series later debuted in February 2014. Since then, she’s made multiple Guest appearances in Spider-Man’s adventures.

Kamala Khan’s demise comes as a huge surprise, especially considering her current popularity outside of the comics. Portrayed by Iman Vellani, the character’s fanbase recently blew up with the release of Ms. Marvel on Disney+. The character is set to take on an even bigger role in this year’s The Marvels (2023), where she’ll team up with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

Unsurprisingly, fans aren’t too happy about this turn of events. Many took to Twitter to criticize Marvel’s decision to not only kill off Khan but to do so in the comic book story of another character – especially one who’s male and white.

Killing off Ms Marvel, a Muslim girl is both sexist and racist. As well as the fact she’s dying in a title of a character she’s unrelated to and having played a very little in this storyline. And using it to further a white man’s story is so fucking awful. Hope you get fired https://t.co/OOZRtv2BV4 pic.twitter.com/BMNCoJr9Cb — Aidan BLM. (@jokergatack) May 16, 2023

killing off ms marvel, one of the most famous faces of diversity in comics and a frontrunner for an entire generation of diverse heroes to prop up and sales boost the shitty stagnant white male character is honestly ridiculous idc. get him off asm — socc 💫 (@soccdraws) May 16, 2023

While this has no direct impact on the MCU, plenty of comic books storylines have been lifted for the films in previous years. Here’s hoping this is one plot twist that Kevin Feige and co decide to disregard.

“Amazing Spider-Man #26” is released on May 31, 2023. The Marvels is released on November 9.