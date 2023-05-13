Samuel L. Jackson Teases Major Connection Between ‘Secret Invasion’ and ‘The Marvels’

The Secret Invasion intrigue just increased!

Nick Fury’s (Samuel L. Jackson) standalone series is bound to be something different for Marvel Studios. Rather than an action or drama, Secret Invasion promises to be a spy thriller, focusing on a character that has been with the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the very beginning in Iron Man (2008). As intriguing as it all sounds, it just got that much more so.

Introduced in Captain Marvel (2019), some fans were a little upset that the Skrulls, shapeshifting aliens of Marvel Comics fame, weren’t necessarily the villains of the film like they were in the comics. Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) was actually sympathetic and, as fans learned, worked for the side of The Avengers, possibly for years, standing in for Nick Fury (Jackson).

The payoff, it seems, is coming in Secret Invasion. Nick Fury’s (Jackson) solo series is inbound and will deal with a group of Skrulls that has been invading the high levels of society on earth in a bid to take over, led by the rebel Skrull Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir ), the series is bound to be a thrilling spy series. Who can you trust when the enemy could be anyone?

As more details are revealed, the more tantalizing the series becomes, but it may well not be as standalone as initially expected. The Direct reported on some comments from the frontman of the show, Samuel L. Jackson, who said that Secret Invasion, and the new Marvel Studios movie, The Marvels (2023), are connected:

“(Secret Invasion) has to happen so that The Marvels can happen”

While Marvel fans have known for quite some time now that Jackson would be appearing in both Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, it has now become apparent that they are more interconnected than fans may have thought. Not only will Jackson make an appearance in The Marvels, but his series, Secret Invasion, will be laying the groundwork for the film that is to follow.

Could this mean that The Marvels will have something to do with the fallout of the Skrull invasion? Nick Fury (Jackson) is certainly going to be affected in some way by those events, could that be what needs to happen before The Marvels? Whatever the case, it certainly adds more interest to the next big movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Instead of being a simple “switching places” film, now, there is bound to be a bit more drama surrounding Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

Secret Invasion will stream on Disney+, with the premiere next month, June 21, 2023, and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, Emilia Clarke as G’iah, and others. The series will reportedly follow Fury (Jackson) as he tries to save humanity from an undercover Skrull invasion.

