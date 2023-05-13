Samuel L. Jackson Teases Major Connection Between ‘Secret Invasion’ and ‘The Marvels’

in Marvel

Posted on by Braden Nelsen Leave a comment
Nick Fury played by Samuel L. Jackson

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Secret Invasion intrigue just increased!

Gravik setting off a bomb in Secret Invasion
Credit: Marvel Studios

Nick Fury’s (Samuel L. Jackson) standalone series is bound to be something different for Marvel Studios. Rather than an action or drama, Secret Invasion promises to be a spy thriller, focusing on a character that has been with the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the very beginning in Iron Man (2008). As intriguing as it all sounds, it just got that much more so.

Nick Fury walking through a questionable building in Secret Invasion
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: ‘Secret Invasion’ Director Promises Epic Skrull Villain

Introduced in Captain Marvel (2019), some fans were a little upset that the Skrulls, shapeshifting aliens of Marvel Comics fame, weren’t necessarily the villains of the film like they were in the comics. Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) was actually sympathetic and, as fans learned, worked for the side of The Avengers, possibly for years, standing in for Nick Fury (Jackson).

Talos dealing with Skrulls in Secret Invasion
Credit: Marvel Studios

The payoff, it seems, is coming in Secret Invasion. Nick Fury’s (Jackson) solo series is inbound and will deal with a group of Skrulls that has been invading the high levels of society on earth in a bid to take over, led by the rebel Skrull Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir ), the series is bound to be a thrilling spy series. Who can you trust when the enemy could be anyone?

Kingsley Ben-Adir, Samuel L. Jackson, and Emilia Clark in 'Secret Invasion'
Credit: Marvel Studios

As more details are revealed, the more tantalizing the series becomes, but it may well not be as standalone as initially expected. The Direct reported on some comments from the frontman of the show, Samuel L. Jackson, who said that Secret Invasion, and the new Marvel Studios movie, The Marvels (2023), are connected:

“(Secret Invasion) has to happen so that The Marvels can happen” 

While Marvel fans have known for quite some time now that Jackson would be appearing in both Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, it has now become apparent that they are more interconnected than fans may have thought. Not only will Jackson make an appearance in The Marvels, but his series, Secret Invasion, will be laying the groundwork for the film that is to follow.

Brie Larson's Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel talking to Nick Fury and Monica Rambeau in The Marvels
Credit: Marvel Studios

Could this mean that The Marvels will have something to do with the fallout of the Skrull invasion? Nick Fury (Jackson) is certainly going to be affected in some way by those events, could that be what needs to happen before The Marvels? Whatever the case, it certainly adds more interest to the next big movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Instead of being a simple “switching places” film, now, there is bound to be a bit more drama surrounding Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

Monica Rambeau and Nick Fury at Kamala Kahn's house
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: ‘Secret Invasion’: Samuel L. Jackson and Olivia Colman Love Each Other

Secret Invasion will stream on Disney+, with the premiere next month, June 21, 2023, and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, Emilia Clarke as G’iah, and others. The series will reportedly follow Fury (Jackson) as he tries to save humanity from an undercover Skrull invasion.

What do you think these comments could mean? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!

Braden Nelsen

The two things most people learn first when talking with Braden is his passion for history, and for Disney. Braden has been a Disney fan from the word go, and if not in the parks with his wife and family, can often be found doing things to incorporate Disney in the day to day, whether that be painting, trying out park recipes at home, or collecting the odd Disney antique!

Be the first to comment!