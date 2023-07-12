Wolverine Co-Creator Reacts to ‘Deadpool 3’ Costume

Now that everyone has collectively seen the comic-accurate costume for Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine in Deadpool 3, there has been plenty of thoughts on it, mostly from fans. However, one of the biggest Marvel legends, who happens to be the character’s co-creator, has now weighed in.

Wolverine is arguably one of the most iconic Marvel characters and has been part of the most iconic teams in Marvel history. Though he is most known for being in the X-Men, Logan has also been part of the Fantastic Four, New Avengers, Midnight Suns, and many more. Simply put, he is the type of character that superhero fans have adored for decades.

Though Jackman has also portrayed the character for decades, we have never seen the classic costume from the comics/animated series make its debut. Well, that was right up until a couple of days ago, when the web was peppered with set photos of the images. X2 (2003) was the closest live-action film ever gotten, but it left much to be desired.

Now that Jackman has agreed to return to his most iconic character, he has been given the most iconic costume to accompany his epic reprisal. However, Roy Thomas (co-creator of Wolverine) has offered another suggestion for the costume choice.

Roy Thomas Wants Classic Wolverine Costume

John Cimino, the manager of legendary Marvel comic creator Roy Thomas shared Thomas’s thoughts on the costume via Facebook. The post states Thomas said, “It’d be nice seeing something like Romita’s original costume on screen.”

Thomas refers to John Romita Sr., a comic artist who worked with Stan Lee, creating some of the most iconic looks for superheroes. His works include Spider-Man, Wolverine, Mary Jane Watson, Punisher, Kingpin, and Luke Cage.

It does not sound like Thomas is outright dissing the costume, but it also does not sound like he is too thrilled about seeing this contemporary version of the classic yellow spandex suit.

Romita was the first to design the iconic yellow spandex costume that fans have come to know and love. His iconic look would become a mainstay for Marvel comics and the animated series. However, Fox took plenty of liberties with the costume, giving the world this:

Although the Deadpool 3 costume is somewhat similar to the classic look, it’s also a more contemporary version that Thomas hoped would look identical to Romita’s creation. Though Thomas may not be as convinced of the costume the MCU provides, Len Wein’s widow commented on the costume with a bit more appreciation.

I only wish that @LenWein, John Romita, Sr., and Herb Trimpe were here to see this. Yellow spandex for the win, @RealHughJackman. pic.twitter.com/YsFBNhx1B7 — Christine Valada supports the Constitution (@mcvalada) July 10, 2023

She sweetly stated that she wished Len Wein, John Romita Sr., and Herb Trimpe were alive to see it. Trimpe was the first artist to draw Wolverine for publication. All three men had their hand in creating one of the most iconic characters the superhero world has ever seen. Though the costume is not identical to the classic look, Valada wishes the character’s creators could have seen their work showcased on the big screen.

This is only one shot of Wolverine in Deadpool 3. For all we know, multiple iterations of the character could appear. We can presume that the film will cover the Multiverse, much like the other MCU entries will do in Phases 5 and 6. That said, it could be that the classic Logan could run into the Logan of the future and another version we have not yet seen on the web.

The good news is that the upcoming film will bring back a version of the classic Wolverine and some other classic X-Men characters, effectively opening the door for the X-Men to get their own film. We want to see an origin story featuring the members wearing their dumbed-down and two-tone costumes.

