Wolverine Suit Confirms X-Men Movie Theory

Marvel fans are absolutely over the moon for Wolverine’s classic look for the upcoming Deadpool 3, as Marvel is finally giving fans a comic-accurate portrayal of everyone’s favorite clawed mutant. Hugh Jackman is one pointed helmet away from being the ideal incarnation of Weapon X pulled right off the panels. However, this might be more than a helping of fan service.

Last week, Inside the Magic theorized that Wolverine’s official arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe could usher in the next generation of X-Men, rather than those seen in the 20th Century reboot series with James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender. The new outfit is undeniably impressive, but their specific design says a lot about the character’s possible future.

Wolverine Welcomes the X-Men

From his first appearance in the X-Men comics to Old Man Logan, Logan Howlett/Wolverine has had a variety of looks over his immortal career. While his brown and tan look has overwhelming praise, few designs were more iconic than his classic yellow-and-blue ensemble. The movies have avoided this look for years, but its arrival might be more than fan service.

This specific look Hugh Jackman sports is an obvious nod to his first appearance on the X-Men team, and there has to be more to it than just buying the fans’ silence. While there’s been no official announcement from Disney, Marvel, or other parties involved, this could be the first step toward a new X-Men film.

Considering Wolverine will be MCU canon, have his classic costume, and the Deadpool series has already utilized another essential team member (Colossus), we might be looking at a film adaptation of the second generation of X-Men. It’s already been said that this is a different variation of the character than what fans have seen before; what’s stopping the studio from pulling in Nightcrawler, Storm, and the rest of the mutants?

While this is all pure speculation, it feels like Marvel would do more than just bait the audience with something fans have wanted for decades with just a single appearance. Moreover, why go the extra length and give Deadpool the same comic-accurate design treatment if it wasn’t for a specific purpose? All we can do right now is wait and see.

