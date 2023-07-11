Two Marvel Stars Could Unite in Explosive New Movie

Two Marvel stars could finally unite in an explosive new film…

The countdown for the release of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (2023) is nearly over. The biographical film follows J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the physicist who helped create the first nuclear bomb during World War II as part of the Manhattan Project.

Trailers suggest that Oppenheimer will be the most epic film yet from the acclaimed director, who so far has helmed thrilling pictures such as The Dark Knight trilogy (2005 — 2012), Inception (2010), Interstellar (2014), and Dunkirk (2017).

Related: ‘Avengers’ Star “Worried” His MCU Role Would Hurt His Acting Skills, Takes Jab at “Impure” Hollywood

The film’s extensive cast alone is a testament to just how epic this film is shaping up to be. Along with Cillian Murphy (J. Robert Oppenheimer), there’s Robert Downey Jr. (Lewis Strauss), Emily Blunt (Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer), Matt Damon (Leslie Groves), Florence Pugh (Jean Tatlock), Josh Hartnett (Ernest Lawrence), Casey Affleck (Boris Pash), Rami Malek (David Hill), and Kenneth Branagh (Niels Bohr), to name a few.

Naturally, the listing, which as you can see boasts dozens of well-known actors, may not even include those in more minor roles or cameos. And now, audiences wonder whether another beloved actor will appear in the film.

Related: This Barbie Comes With a Nuke: Tom Cruise Recommends ‘Oppenheimer’ Double Feature

Taking to Instagram to share a picture of himself enjoying some beverages on a rooftop with co-stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Cillian Murphy, actor Robert Downey Jr., best known for playing Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, says in a caption, “Linking up with my Oppenheimer castmates… wait, is that a Krasinski photobomb or might there be a surprise cameo???”

Then, in a follow-up photo, John Krasinski can be seen standing behind the four actors at the table doing “jazz hands.”

Related: 7 COMPLETELY Overrated MCU Movies

Krasinski, 43, became a household name during his time as lovestruck salesman Jim Halpert on the US sitcom The Office (2005 — 2013). More recent years have seen the actor enter the world of the action thriller with his Amazon Prime series, Jack Ryan (2018), which is now in its fourth and final season.

On first glance, you wouldn’t think Krasinski has some huge connections with the cast of Oppenheimer. Not only is his wife, Emily Blunt, among the cast, with whom Krasinski starred in the two A Quiet Place films, but Cillian Murphy also appeared in the 2021 sequel. However, Krasinski has also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Related: ‘Barbie’ vs. ‘Oppenheimer:’ Tom Cruise Reveals His First Pick

While he never shared a single frame, or even a film, with Robert Downey Jr., The Office alum appeared briefly in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) as the Fantastic Four character Dr. Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, opposite Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

Now, John Krasinski could finally be set to appear in a film with Robert Downey Jr. Sure, it might not be a Marvel film, but it’s set to be an explosive thrill ride nonetheless.

Here’s the official trailer for Oppenheimer:

Related: Warner Bros. Regrets ‘Oppenheimer’ Loss, Aims to Repair Relationship with Director

As per Empire Cinemas, here’s the synopsis for Oppenheimer:

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. Oscar® winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. Academy Award® nominee Florence Pugh plays psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie plays theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano plays Robert Serber and Josh Hartnett plays pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence. Oppenheimer also stars Oscar® winner Rami Malek and reunites Nolan with eight-time Oscar® nominated actor, writer and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh. The cast includes Dane DeHaan (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets), Dylan Arnold (Halloween franchise), David Krumholtz (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Matthew Modine (The Dark Knight Rises). The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The film is produced by Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan.

Oppenheimer’s extensive stellar cast includes stars Cillian Murphy (J. Robert Oppenheimer), Emily Blunt (Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer), Matt Damon (Leslie Groves), Robert Downey Jr. (Lewis Strauss), Florence Pugh (Jean Tatlock), Josh Hartnett (Ernest Lawrence), Casey Affleck (Boris Pash), Rami Malek (David Hill), Kenneth Branagh (Niels Bohr), Matthew Modine (Vannevar Bush), David Dastmalchian (William L. Borden), Tom Conti (Albert Einstein), Jack Quaid (Richard Feynman), Dane DeHaan (Kenneth Nichols), Alden Ehrenreich (Senate aide), Jason Clarke (Roger Robb), and Gary Oldman (Harry S. Truman).

It releases in theaters on July 21.

Are you looking forward to seeing Oppenheimer? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!