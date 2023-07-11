‘Avengers’ Star “Worried” His MCU Role Would Hurt His Acting Skills, Takes Jab at “Impure” Hollywood

After reaching unprecedented heights of global fame thanks to his role in the highest-grossing franchise of all time, this beloved MCU actor is letting his thoughts on “real acting” known ahead of his explosive summer blockbuster.

In 2008, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige set out on an ambitious feat: to resurrect a dying superhero franchise and develop it into one of the most successful cinematic universes of all time. To do so, he enlisted the help of a then-down on his luck Hollywood veteran Robert Downey Jr. to help kickstart the MCU with Iron Man (2008).

The movie was a hit, helping to restore Downey Jr.’s reputation as well as sending a clear message to moviegoers: Marvel was back. Over the next decade, the actor would reprise his role as “genius, billionaire, playboy philanthropist” Tony Stark (AKA Iron Man) in a handful of Iron Man sequels and team-ups including Avengers (2012), before retiring his superhero mantle in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Now, Downey Jr. is on to bigger and, in the eyes of some, better things, with the Hollywood legend set to star in Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated WWII epic, Oppenheimer (2023). In the movie, he plays Lewis Strauss, a controversial businessman and Naval officer, alongside an A-list cast from the likes of Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt.

The Iron Man actor’s recent remarks come on the heels of a long-standing debate about whether or not “green screen acting” is “real” acting, with many Marvel alums coming forward about how dehumanizing and, frankly, bizarre the experience of filming with CGI co-stars really is.