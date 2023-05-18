Robert Downey Jr. Out of Touch With Fans in Latest Project

Robert Downey Jr. has had a long history in the spotlight. Now one of the highest-paid celebrities, RDJ has seen everything from rock bottom to the top of the world, but it seems he’s lost touch with the reality of many of his fans.

Downey was born to a filmmaker and an actress and grew up surrounded by substance abuse and addiction, an environment and a struggle that would follow him for most of his life. He saw success as an actor in the 1980s before addiction and multiple arrests brought his career crashing down in the late ’90s. He lost work, his wife took their son and left him, and he was broke before finding sobriety and success again in 2002. He saw his biggest break in acting in 2008 with the premier of Iron Man, and is now a beloved actor and household name.

RDJ announced he was stepping away from Marvel after Iron Man’s death in Avengers: End Game (2019). He’s done several projects since then, but it’s his latest streaming series that have some of his fans criticizing him. Downey’s Dream Cars premieres on Max next month, and features Downey’s collection of vintage muscle cars and the steps he’s taking to outfit them into hybrid models to help the environment. While a noble cause, and one very reminiscent of Tony Stark, it’s caused fans on Twitter to say Robert Downey Jr. is out of touch with the new show.

User @ScottWamplerRIP reposted the trailer for the series and said “Love RDJ but at this point in both history and my life I could give two wet shits about astronomically wealthy people playing with their toys. Feels gross, dunno what to tell you. We can’t afford rent out here, man.”

The comments are full of similar sentiments, @TheArnold_SoM responded, “I’ve never been big on ‘oh, look how rich people live’ shows…I don’t give a DAMN about his toys.” Others mentioned how expensive their rent is while RDJ talks about his $4 million car, while another comment stated that eggs are $10 and medication co-pays are over $600, with several mentioning that they have to use food banks in order to afford rent and food.

User @Kristof123 complained that “car manufacturers are starting to charge monthly fees for stuff that comes with the car, like heated seats or, no joke, extra horsepower. So let him have his show, I am not going to watch it.” @Phophate777 explained that younger people aren’t interested in restoring old cars any more “because we don’t have what I call ‘whatever money.’ I think it would be fun to have an old car. Not gonna happen.”

One comment from @JasonKauz pointed out Jeremy Renner’s own show on Disney+, Rennervations, but stated that at least he’s giving back to the community while Downey’s Dream Cars “seems very out of touch when the news keeps saying we are heading for a recession.” The unfortunate reality for many people is lower or stagnated wages, rising inflation and cost of everything, and many people are only a missed paycheck or two away from being homeless or living out of their car. While Robert Downey Jr. may have good intentions of restoring classic cars with eco-friendly modifications, it just comes across as a flagrant display of his wealth.

Please note that the opinions expressed in this article are personal opinions shared on social media, and are not necessarily representative of Inside the Magic.