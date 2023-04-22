Robert Downey Jr. Still Wants to Keep This Franchise Alive

The last time Robert Downey Jr. worked with director Guy Richie was for a Call of Duty Black Ops 2 commercial in 2012. Since then, fans have patiently waited for Downey and Richie to work together again and complete their Sherlock Holmes trilogy that started in 2009. With each passing year, Downey, Richie, and even the studio have expressed interest in making the third installment. Susan Downey, who is not only the wife of Iron Man but also a long-time executive producer, gave Emily Vogel another Sherlock Holmes update during her interview on the Unwrapped podcast.

After relaunching his career with Zodiac (2007) and Iron Man (2008), Robert Downey Jr. undoubtedly became one of the most sought-after actors in the film industry. After starring as Tony Stark for Marvel Studios, Downey was cast in another role based on a famous fictional character. Sherlock Holmes (2009) was another hit for the star, which led to a sequel that came out only two years later. Immediately after that, Marvel reserved Downey for nearly a decade as the actor mostly went on to reprise his role as Iron Man for several years (with a few low-budget dramas sprinkled in). The actor, however, has not returned to a significant blockbuster role since then (and no, Dr. Dolittle wasn’t a blockbuster).

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ended on a cliffhanger, with Sherlock adding a question mark to “The End” on Watson’s final page of his memoirs. This left the franchise open for a third and final installment. For years, fans thought for sure they’d see Downey, Jude Law, and Guy Richie team up again to end their trilogy. However, Downey became so busy that the project was repeatedly put on hold. Eventually, Law also joined the MCU, and Richie went on to direct the live-action Aladdin (2019). But they have not confirmed any concrete plans for the third Sherlock movie.

“It is in the hopper,” Susan Downey said on the UnWrapped podcast. Susan was a producer for the Sherlock Holme franchise, so she’s just as involved in the project as her husband. “We’re going to do it when it’s right, with the right people, but it is a priority for the company and a priority for Robert.”

Fans were also aware that Guy Richie had mentioned that the project was in “Robert’s hands” and that it was entirely up to him. As Richie phrased it, it would seem as though the ball is in Robert’s court to make the final push and get the ball rolling. However, the Downey’s must be taking their sweet time by the look of things.

Susan also said on the podcast, “As much as we want to will that into existence, you have to let a couple of things happen before you do the big push, and maybe it gets there on its own.”

We hope to see the final installment soon before Robert Downey Jr. becomes too old.

Are you looking forward to seeing the final Sherlock Holmes installment? Let us know in the comments.