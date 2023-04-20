New ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Clip Showcases Jude Law’s Brutal Captain Hook

It has been quite a long time since Disney took on the story of Peter Pan, and now they are coming back in a big way to give us a live-action version of the fan-favorite Lost Boy. Disney seeks to hype everyone up by releasing a brand-new look at the new version of Captain Hook, who Jude Law portrays in Peter Pan & Wendy.

Though many amazing actors have taken on the role of Captain Hook: Dustin Hoffman in Hook (1993) and Hugh Jackman in Pan (2015), this will be the first time the good Captain will be explored more deeply. He is meant to get a much more involved backstory that could explain why he has such a deep hatred for the Lost Boys. Jude Law is certainly the right kind of actor to take on this presumed more emotional take on Disney’s most dangerous pirate.

Though we know Captain Hook and Peter Pan are sworn enemies, Hook might be even more obsessed with Peter Pan in the new clip. He goes so far as to shoot at one of the pirates who speaks Pan’s name. You can see the clip below:

Check out Jude Law as Captain Hook in the new official clip from #PeterPanAndWendy, streaming April 28 only on @DisneyPlus. 🪝 pic.twitter.com/5bG2dRx1vl — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) April 20, 2023

What is great about this clip is that it gives the world a great look at the pirates in Peter Pan & Wendy. Not only do we get to see a much closer look at Jude Law’s Captain Hook, but there is also a great look at Jim Gaffigan’s Smee. We can tell he will serve as the comedic relief as he mistakingly says the word “hand” to Hook, which hilariously angers the Captain.

It’s also not often that Jude Law appears in a more villainous role, but he seems fit for the role. He is pretty menacing, and we love that Disney chose a more traditional pirate outfit for the character. The usual case for Hook is to be in brighter or bold costumes, but Law’s version looks like he could be right out of the East India Trading Company from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Though we are not sure what kind of backstory Hook will have in Peter Pan & Wendy, we think it might have to do with being a Lost Boy at one point. Maybe the other children made fun of him too much, leading him to side with the adults or pirates, and he has now sworn revenge on them all and Peter Pan.

This is just wild speculation, but we are excited that Captain Hook will get a deeper look that might even paint him as a victim. Granted, everyone will still be rooting for the Lost Boys; we might finally understand more about the pirate king of Neverland.

Peter Pan & Wendy streams on Disney+ on April 28 and stars Jude Law as Captain Hook, Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, and Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell.

