Jude Law’s Captain Hook Will Get a Deeper Backstory In ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

The release of Disney+’s newest live-action remake, the highly-anticipated Peter Pan & Wendy (2023), is just around the corner. And the film’s director promises big things for fans of its infamous villain: the swashbuckling Captain Hook.

Based on the classic story written by Scottish author J.M. Barrie, Peter Pan & Wendy follows a similar storyline to its animated predecessor, Peter Pan (1953). According to the official synopsis, the new film “introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind” who meets the ever-charming Peter Pan, “a boy who refuses to grow up.” Alongside her two siblings and a fairy named Tinker Bell, they journey to the unusual world of Neverland, where Wendy faces off against a nefarious pirate king and embarks on “a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.”

The movie sees Ever Anderson in the role of Wendy and Alexander Molony in the part of Peter. Yara Shahidi, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Nick Offerman, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, and Jim Gaffigan also star. You can watch the full trailer below:

This year, return to Neverland. ✨ Watch the trailer for #PeterPanAndWendy and stream the movie event April 28 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/c6BCiaAwmP — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) February 28, 2023

But even though Peter Pan & Wendy features several characters seen in the 1953 classic, as well as similar story beats, director and co-screenwriter David Lowery has insisted that his updated version of the beloved tale is “something different.” And one of the signifigant changes he decided to add was his approach to the film’s villain, Captain Hook, played by Jude Law.

During an interview with TotalFilm Magazine, Lowery revealed that audiences can expect to see a different, more complex side of Captain Hook in Peter Pan & Wendy. The director stated that in his new take on the story, he wanted to do “something different” with the character of Hook and explore his “incredibly unlikeable” aspects by giving him a detailed backstory. Lowery said:

We really wanted to understand why Hook hates Peter Pan so much. Where does that anger come from? We did our best to build out a story for the two characters, and a sense of history, and a sense of mythology. […] You want someone who can lean into the moustache-twirling when it’s appropriate but then also break your heart when you need that to happen as well. I can’t think of anyone better to straddle those two things in the same way that he straddles the crocodile’s jaw.

Law certainly has the acting chops to pull off this more profound version of Hook, and it’ll be interesting to see how the character’s fleshed-out backstory will explain his vendetta against Peter. It’s sure to be just one of the many alterations that Lowery is making to the original story, but it will hopefully help to provide more context about Hook and why he is the way he is.

Peter Pan & Wendy airs exclusively on Disney+ on April 28.

