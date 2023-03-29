Newly Revealed Details from ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Tease an Exciting Return to Neverland

Based on some new details, it looks like magic is taking flight in Disney’s newest live-action adaptation, Peter Pan & Wendy (2023).

A retelling of author J.M. Barrie’s timeless fairytale, Peter Pan & Wendy is set to land on Disney+ on April 28, 2023. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker David Lowery, this updated take on the beloved classic follows Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson), a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home, and her brothers as they travel to Neverland after meeting Peter Pan (Alexander Molony), a strange boy who refuses to grow up. Here, they face off against swashbuckling pirates, befriend fairies, and embark on a thrilling adventure that will forever change their lives.

Disney Studios released an initial trailer in late February, giving audiences a sneak peek at what they can expect from Lowery’s updated interpretation of Neverland and its cast of iconic characters. Check out the full teaser below:

This year, return to Neverland. ✨ Watch the trailer for #PeterPanAndWendy and stream the movie event April 28 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/c6BCiaAwmP — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) February 28, 2023

The film is headlined Molony and Anderson alongside Jude Law, who plays the nefarious pirate, Captain Hook. Yara Shahidi, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Nick Offerman, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, and Jim Gaffigan also star.

To build hype for the upcoming movie, Disney recently gave fans a glimpse at the entire cast in a series of new posters. The posters give us the first good look at our fierce leads, Peter Pan and Wendy, along with Law, who seems to have wholly adopted his Captain Hook persona.

We also get a good look at the new Tinker Bell, along with Smee, Tiger Lily, and the full cast of characters Disney fans are likely familiar with from the original 1953 Walt Disney Animation Studios film.

With each character receiving their own poster, it will be interesting to see how the character development in the updated live-action story compares to previous retellings of Peter Pan.

The movie also seems to feature the Lost Boys as we see Nibs, Slightly, Tootles, Bellweather, Birdie, and the twins getting their own posters.

The Darling siblings and Curly, are featured as well, with all looking primed and ready for an adventure.

Whether or not you’re ready for yet another live-action Disney reboot, Peter Pan & Wendy looks just as dreamy and nostalgic as its animated predecessor, albeit in a much different way. Fans of Peter Pan are sure to be in for a treat, as the upcoming film is both cinematically pleasing and promises to update the story for current times with an expanded role for Wendy.

If these new images are anything to go by, Peter Pan & Wendy looks like it will be a crowd-pleaser, even for those who might be experiencing Disney live-action remake fatigue. But if audiences are willing to set aside their preconceptions, they might be in for a fun, action-packed return to Neverland. In Peter Pan’s words: “all it takes is faith, trust, and a little bit of pixie dust.”

Peter Pan & Wendy begins streaming on April 28 exclusively on Disney+.

Are you excited for this updated Peter Pan story? Let us know in the comments below.