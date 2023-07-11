Two Wolverine Variants Confirmed for ‘Deadpool 3’

This week, photos of Hugh Jackman’s new comic-accurate Wolverine costume have flooded the internet, and fans are absolutely in love. The long-awaited yellow-and-blue suit is perhaps the best way to make a statement as the character finally makes it into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s more than just a visual choice.

Fans have already been promised that the new movie holds nothing back regarding Wolverine, and the suit is just the first step. Not only does the choice to bring Hugh Jackman back to his iconic role cement him as the definitive version of the character, but fans are likely getting the best-of-the-best variant.

Marvel’s New Wolverine Isn’t So New

The yellow-and-blue suit is instantly recognizable as the definitive look for the character. From the tips of the blue accents right down to the red X decal on his belt, there’s no mistaking this outfit for anything other than the comic book version of Wolverine. However, Marvel hasn’t pulled this suit out of nowhere, and there’s likely a specific reason for its existence.

Although there has been no official confirmation from the studio at this point, the version of Wolverine being used appears to be either the one from the second generation of X-Men comics, a live-action version of his animated counterpart from the ’90s, or an amalgamation of the two. Either way, Marvel appears to be giving fans the best variation of the character possible.

This isn’t the first time Marvel and Disney have alluded to the classic X-Men’s existence, as Sir Patrick Stewart’s portrayal of Professor X in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness was a near-perfect recreation of his original comic book appearance. Perhaps it won’t be long until we see the rest of Marvel’s mutants get the same treatment.

To the untrained eye, this looks like Disney/Marvel satisfying fan desires for a comic-accurate portrayal of both Wolverine and Deadpool’s designs. Those familiar with Marvel comics will likely sing a different, happier tune.

What do you think of the new designs? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!