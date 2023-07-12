Hugh Jackman Fights off Skin Cancer During ‘Deadpool 3’

While most of us are undoubtedly excited for the return of Ryan Reynolds as the Merc with the Mouth, many are exceptionally stoked for the return of Hugh Jackman in the role of Wolverine for Deadpool 3. It’s been a long while since we’ve seen Jackman as Marvel’s main mutant, but returning to the role hasn’t been an easy journey.

The last time Hugh Jackman played Wolverine was in 2017’s Logan, and the actor faced a battle with skin cancer that same year. Jackman battled with basal cell carcinomas and has had several surgeries to treat the condition since then. Jackman had another case of carcinomas, later posting a video on his Instagram reminding his fans to wear sunscreen and raising skin cancer awareness in 2023.

The Skin Cancer Foundation defines Jackman’s condition as,

“Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is the most common form of skin cancer, with more than 3.6 million cases diagnosed in the U.S. each year. BCC almost never spreads beyond the original tumor site though, and the cure rate after excisional surgery is above 95 percent in most body areas.”

Basal cell carcinoma is treatable but still a serious form of cancer. While Jackman’s case has been revealed as cancer-free, the condition still effects his acting career. To accommodate his condition and support the actor, Disney and Marvel have made some key alterations to his new Wolverine costume.

Hugh Jackman Fights Cancer as Wolverine

apparently the sleeves are bcs hugh jackman is susceptible to skin cancer i'm glad they modified the suit to accommodate him then pic.twitter.com/JkA7cotbd3 — Dr. Josh 🌨️ He's just Ken (@celestialdevils) July 11, 2023

A lot has been said about the cinematic debut of Wolverine’s traditional yellow suit and many theories regarding the future of the X-Men. A recent post on Twitter states that the sleeves on the new costumes were added to accommodate his condition, as prolonged sun exposure makes him susceptible to skin cancer. Although it takes away a little comic-book accuracy, it’s safe to say fans would rather have Hugh Jackman still with us.

No matter what he wears, audiences are more than thrilled to see Hugh Jackman return. Deadpool 3 is slated to premiere on May 3, 2024, and it’s hard to tell what misadventures Deadpool will drag Wolverine into next.

Are you happy to see Hugh Jackman reprise his role? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!