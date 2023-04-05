Marvel Star Shares Latest Medical Procedure, Urges Fans to Take Things Seriously

A Marvel star recently shared new details about their latest medical procedure, urging fans to care for themselves, “it is not worth it.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has featured some of the most extraordinary talents of the last decades in the over 30 movies and series that have spawned since Iron Man premiered in 2008, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner — who is still recovering from a severe accident —, Mark Ruffalo, Chadwick Boseman, Tom Hiddleston, Iman Vellani, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil, and more. And while few actors have had problems with Marvel Studios, some have stated that their roles in the MCU have changed their lives, and they try to use their platforms to promote fundraisers and health campaigns and raise awareness about delicate but urgent topics.

And the latest example is the message that Marvel star and renowned actor Hugh Jackman shared with his followers after his most recent medical procedure. Jackman posted a video on his social media platforms sporting a bandage on his nose, mentioning that he “just had two biopsies done” that “could be or could not be basal cell carcinomas.”

The Australian actor added that he would find out in two or three days and that he would share the results with his fans as soon as he knew. Jackman also reminded his followers, ” basal cell, in the world of skin cancers, is the least dangerous of them all,” but took the opportunity to turn his recent scare into a reminder to be sun-safe.

“Summer is coming for those of us here in the Northern Hemisphere. Please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want a tan, trust me, trust me, trust me. This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago. It’s coming out now. Put some sunscreen on. You’ll still have an incredible time out there, alright? Please be safe,” said Jackman.

You can watch Hugh Jackman’s (@RealHughJackman) complete message as the Marvel star shared on his Twitter account below:

You’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before. And I’m going to keep talking about them, if need be. If just one person remembers to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, I’m happy.

The 54-year-old star had his first skin cancer removed in 2013 and, reportedly, has had at least six procedures since. Fortunately for Jackman and people dealing with basal cell carcinoma, treatment for the non-melanoma skin cancer is successful in 90% of the cases, according to the NHS. More on Marvel Star Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman will star in the upcoming movie Deadpool 3, reprising his iconic role as Wolverine from the X-Men franchise, along with Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool (Wade Wilson), T.J. Miller as Weasel, and Karan Soni as Dopinder.

The Australian actor is also known for his roles in the 2004 action-horror film Van Helsing, the 2006 drama The Prestige, and the 2017 musical The Greatest Showman.

Were you aware of Hugh Jackman’s medical condition? Are you excited to see him reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!