Marvel Star Visits Disney Park to Enjoy “the Best Coaster I’ve Ever Been On”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has recently taken Disney Parks worldwide by storm, bringing many new offerings for Guests to enjoy.

This has made several stars from the MCU, including Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Xochitl Gomez, visit the Parks to promote the latest projects of both Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company, including new movies, Disney+ original series, and attractions.

Recently, Dave Bautista, the former pro wrestler who plays Drax the Destroyer in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), and the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), was spotted at EPCOT filming a new promotional video for Disney Parks, which was recently posted on social media.

In the video shared by Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) on Twitter, Dave Bautista shared his experience after riding Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind for the first time, commenting that his heart was pounding from the excitement. “It’s just such an interesting coaster. Just with the spinning, the twisting and turning, it’s so different,” said Bautista.

“I think by far the best coaster I’ve ever been on,” Bautista commented before talking about how playing Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has changed not only his career but his life, and adding that being a part of Disney World is “a little overwhelming” and “a little emotional” for the actor.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

First, save the galaxy. Then get cake toast. 🍰 🍞 💫 Actor Dave Bautista recently helped the Terrans on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT! pic.twitter.com/aRQOjatna0 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 20, 2022

Dave Bautista is expected to reprise his role as Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, slated for release on Disney+ later this year.

More on Cosmic Rewind

We have previously reported several updates that came to light before the opening of this highly anticipated attraction, from the first peek at the costumes Cast Members will wear to footage from the Annual Passholder previews and even a guide to the attraction.

The official Walt Disney World Website describes the attraction as follows:

Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology. Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit. Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!

More on Marvel at Disney Parks

At Disney California Adventure, Guests can meet their favorite characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Loki, Captain America, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, Ms. Marvel, and Mighty Thor as they patrol Avengers Campus. Guests can also enjoy size-defying food and drink offerings from across the galaxy, and ride the two attractions in the compound, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

And at Disneyland Paris, the second Avengers Campus is now officially open and ready to welcome recruits to join forces with some of Earth’s mightiest heroes and live their own Marvel adventure. Guests are now able to experience the different dining offerings at Avengers Campus, like Stark Factory and PYM Kitchen, as well as new heroic attractions like Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure, Disneyland Paris’ renamed version of WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, in Disney California Adventure, and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide.

Have you been able to experience Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT? Let us know in the comments below!