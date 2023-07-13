Disney’s Bob Iger Says Striking Writers and Actors Are “Disruptive” and “Unrealistic”

The WGA (Writers Guild of America) has been on strike since May 2, seeking a fair deal with the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers). The SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) is now joining the WGA strike, sparking a response from Disney CEO Bob Iger—who says they are being “disruptive” and “unrealistic.”

It is a bit strange that Iger is unwilling to support the strikes, as he runs arguably the biggest media company in the world. From Lucasfilm to Marvel, he benefits greatly from writers and actors, as the movies that Disney produces are some of the most extensive money-making endeavors in cinema.

Although both unions are now on strike, it appears that Bob Iger is not welcoming the idea of what these strikes will do to the overall structure of the industry. Considering many Pixar and Disney employees staged a walk-out over the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, this double-down on calling out strikers may not go over well with the boss of the House of Mouse.

Bob Iger Says Strikers Are “Very Disruptive”

Bob Iger finds the writers and impending actors strikes 'disturbing' 'There’s a level of expectation that they have, that is just not realistic' (via @SquawkCNBC) pic.twitter.com/pJNyNy0XG8 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) July 13, 2023

While interviewed on CNBC’s Squawk Box with David Faber, Bob Iger let loose how he truly feels about the ongoing industry strikes. According to Iger:

“It’s very disturbing to me. We’ve talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges we’re facing, the recovery from COVID which is ongoing, it’s not completely back. This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption.”

Iger believes that the strikers are only hurting an industry severely impacted by COVID-19, which has seemingly not yet rebounded since the world was shut down. It seems that the writer’s striking could be trying to strike a fair deal because of the events that the pandemic put into motion. There is also the threat of AI and its usage in art forms, making writers feel like studios could cut them out at any time. Iger added:

“We managed, as an industry, to negotiate a very good deal with the directors guild that reflects the value that the directors contribute to this great business. We wanted to do the same thing with the writers, and we’d like to do the same thing with the actors. There’s a level of expectation that they have, that is just not realistic. And they are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive.”

Though Bob Iger might be attempting to smooth over his response by adding that the directors guild had received a fair deal, the same treatment might not be in the cards for the writers and actors in show business. Multiple reports have stated that the AMPTP is attempting to allow the strike for months. The idea is to break the strikers financially, forcing them to accept whatever deal is in front of them.

We are unsure if Iger feels the same way as these reports have indicated, but his “unrealistic” and “disruptive” comments are likely not going to be accepted by a great many people. As stated, Disney is one of the biggest. Companies worldwide produce films and shows, and the strikes will severely impact the company. Iger might be a little more upset right now, prompting him to respond more harshly.

We imagine CEOs like Bob Iger would have wanted to support the workers responsible for keeping his company afloat, but it appears he is more on the side of the AMPTP, which is a bit disheartening. Marvel has already shifted its Phase 5 and 6 schedules, and this strike will severely impact more Disney projects. We would think Iger would have wanted to be a voice of reason to end the strike as soon as possible.

Do you think Bob Iger is right about the strikers?