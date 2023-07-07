Despite the ongoing turmoil surrounding Disney Parks, the company recently announced exclusive access to its all-new Pixar live show.

What started as a joke over 20 years ago in Disney and Pixar’s fan-favorite movie Monsters Inc. (2001) is coming to fruition with the upcoming debut of an all-new live musical inspired by some of the most beloved Pixar stories including Monsters Inc., Finding Nemo (2003), and the Toy Story franchise.

And while The Walt Disney Company continues to power through Cast Member — and nationwide — strikes at Disneyland Paris, it would appear that nothing is stopping the all-new Pixar show, as Disneyland Paris recently announced exclusive access to the musical ahead of its official premiere.

Disneyland Paris recently announced two preview dates for the new Pixar show, giving exclusive access to Disneyland Paris Annual Passholders to be among the first to enjoy the immersive production.

The announcement was made through the official DLP Annual Pass Account (@passannueldlp) on Instagram, inviting Infinity and Magic Plus Annual Passholders to one of the five preview presentations of TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure. The scheduled presentations are

July 13 at 3:50 p.m. or 5 p.m.

July 14 at 1:20 p.m., 3:50 p.m., or 5 p.m.

Disneyland Paris Annual Passholders can reserve their spot for TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure’s preview presentations on the Parisian Disney Park’s Annual Pass platform.

More on Disneyland Paris’ new Pixar show — TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure

Disneyland Paris’ newest live show has undergone multiple changes since it was first announced during last year’s Disney D23 Expo, from its name to its debut date. Initially called Pixar: We Belong Together — likely referencing Randy Newman’s catchy song featured in Toy Story 3 (2010), “We Belong Together” — changed its name to TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure earlier this year. And while the show was initially scheduled to debut on July 8, 2023, its premiere was pushed back to July 15, 2023, likely due to the ongoing Cast Member strikes taking place at Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park — which have forced Disney to lose thousands of dollars.

Disney Parks Blog stated that the Pixar-inspired live musical would combine state-of-the-art stage technology, lighting effects, choreography, and iconic songs from fan-favorite Pixar movies, including Monsters Inc., Finding Nemo (2003), Toy Story, Up (2009), and Coco (2017).

Disney’s outlet describes these technological features as something that will blur the line between fantasy and reality “with a multi-layered sensory experience of water effects, creative lighting, contemporary choreography, iconic live music, and more!” Disney adds that the new live show will also feature “full-sized mobile decorations standing over 20 feet tall and nearly 100 feet wide, 4,800 square feet of LED screens stretching from floor to ceiling, and 200 spotlights to seamlessly blend stage moments from scene to scene — creating the most immersive stage ever at Disneyland Paris.”

TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure will officially premiere at the Studio Theatre in Walt Disney Studios Park on July 15, 2023.

Are you excited about the debut of this new Pixar musical? Will you visit Disneyland Paris to enjoy the live show? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!