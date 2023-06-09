Regardless of the latest conflicts, strikes, and protests, Disney is ready to debut an all-new Pixar-inspired live show!

Most Disney fans across America are inevitably aware of the ongoing legal battle between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney World Resort, which has escalated for over a year since Disney refused to back DeSantis’ divisive Parental Rights in Education — commonly known as “Don’t Say Gay” — law in early 2022. And while international Disney Parks are also facing difficulties with Cast Members striking, Disney has announced the debut date for its latest live show inspired by beloved Pixar stories.

Disneyland Paris’s latest live show has undergone multiple changes since it was first announced during last year’s Disney D23 Expo, from its name to its debut date. And with the Parisian Disney Park facing Cast Member strikes, more changes were to be expected.

The show, initially called “Pixar: We Belong Together” — likely referencing Randy Newman’s catchy song featured in Toy Story 3 (2010), “We Belong Together” — recently changed its name to “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure.” And while the show was initially scheduled to debut on July 8, 2023, its premiere has been pushed back to July 15, 2023, likely due to the ongoing Cast Member strikes taking place at Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park — which have forced Disney to lose thousands of dollars.

While “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure” is not “Put that thing back where it came from, or so help me!,” the musical we were promised in the 2001 hit Pixar film Monsters Inc., the all-new live musical will combine state-of-the-art stage technology, lighting effects, choreography, and iconic songs from fan-favorite Pixar movies.

Disney Parks Blog describes these technological features as something that will blur the line between fantasy and reality “with a multi-layered sensory experience of water effects, creative lighting, contemporary choreography, iconic live music, and more!” Disney adds that the new live show will also feature “full-sized mobile decorations standing over 20 feet tall and nearly 100 feet wide, 4,800 square feet of LED screens stretching from floor to ceiling, and 200 spotlights to seamlessly blend stage moments from scene to scene — creating the most immersive stage ever at Disneyland Paris.”

From the concept art Disney has shared of the new Pixar-inspired show, Guests will be able to see characters from Monsters Inc., Finding Nemo (2003), Toy Story, Up (2009), and Coco (2017), but Disney Parks Blog teased that more characters from beloved Pixar stories could also make appearances in the show. And with hit movies like The Incredibles (2004), Soul (2020), Inside Out (2015), and the upcoming film Elemental (2023), the possibilities sure are exciting!

Disney Parks Blog describes the story of this new musical as follows:

The Story Begins Here The heartwarming story begins with Charlie, a child who is passionate about music, who dreams of conducting the orchestra for a school end-of-year gala. But something unexpected happens and Charlie’s precious music sheets are lost on the eve of the concert! As Charlie falls asleep, Woody and his Toy Story friends wake up and join forces to recover the scores scattered throughout various Pixar stories.

You can learn more about “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure” with the Cast Members behind the all-new Pixar live show in the video below:

Have the recent strikes affected your visit to Disneyland Paris? Will you visit the Parisian Disney Park to enjoy this new show soon?