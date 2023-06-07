For years, The Walt Disney Company has held a significant presence in the realm of theme park entertainment. They have delivered exceptional Guest experiences and utilized cutting-edge technology across the Disney Parks worldwide. Disney consistently pushes boundaries, integrating augmented reality elements into attractions like the Haunted Mansion and crafting captivating and inclusive rides and experiences for families. Despite their commitment to excellence, there may be occasional instances where absolute perfection falls short.

Ever since its establishment by Walt Disney in Anaheim, California, the Disneyland Resort has garnered a reputation as “The Happiest Place On Earth.” Over the years, the Disney Resort family expanded its reach across the globe, encompassing destinations like the Walt Disney World Resort and the Magic Kingdom. The umbrella of Disney Resorts includes international locations such as the Disneyland Paris Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and the Tokyo Disney Resort.

Why Disney Park Cast Members are striking

The functioning of the Parks heavily relies on a central group of committed individuals — Disney’s Cast Members, who play an indispensable role in ensuring smooth Park operations and the creation of joyful experiences for Guests. However, it is crucial to recognize that the well-being of these Cast Members should never be compromised. Disney Park Cast Members have been persistent in advocating for improved wages and working conditions, highlighting the need for fairness and equity.

As mentioned in previous coverage by Inside the Magic, Disney Cast Members have voiced substantial discontentment regarding the state of worker’s rights within The Walt Disney Company’s theme parks. In their pursuit of better wages and fairer working conditions, they have organized plans to initiate a strike during regular Park operating hours, aiming to further their cause.

In the last month, protests organized by Cast Members took place in Disneyland Paris’ Disneyland Park. The striking Cast Members initially gathered on Main Street USA, resulting in a substantial disruption that led to the widespread cancellation of in-Park Entertainment, including numerous parades and shows. More recently, Cast Members have begun striking in front of Disneyland Park’s Sleeping Beauty Castle — leading to cancelled Castle light-up shows and booing Guests.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation, and its impact on the workers’ strikes

The Walt Disney Company has had a longstanding history with the Make-A-Wish foundation, a well-known international non-profit organization dedicated to granting the wishes of children with critical illnesses. Just last month, Disneyland Paris celebrated World Wish Day with a special parade, amid celebrations all around the world at the Walt Disney Word Resort and the Disneyland Resort. All of this happens through the generosity of donors, volunteers, and supporters, fulfilling the dreams of these children and providing them and their families with unforgettable memories — which naturally includes visits to Disney.

In response to a Make-A-Wish event happening this weekend, it appears that the Disneyland Paris Union UNSA organizing these strikes, will take a brief hiatus.

DLP Report broke this news on Twitter, indicating that the pause in action would occur in order to not “disrupt” the Make-A-Wish event from Friday through till Monday. Whether strikes will happen tomorrow (Thursday) and Tuesday next week is yet to be decided:

An update on the ongoing Cast Member strike at Disneyland Paris:

– No strike planned today.

– No strikes planned Friday to Monday (included) as to not disrupt a Make a Wish event this weekend.

– Final decisions haven’t been made for tomorrow Thursday and from Tuesday next week. pic.twitter.com/J6xI0mAx9p — DLP Report (@DLPReport) June 7, 2023

France has a history of worker-led strikes and protests, as exemplified by the widely-documented pension reform protests in January that escalated into civil unrest. The opposition to the Borne government’s reform bill persisted until very recently, showcasing the ongoing activism and collective action within the country.

