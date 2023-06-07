Hundreds of Guests Boo After Disney Cancels Attraction Last Minute

Amid widespread controversy, Disney left hundreds of Geusts dissatisfied after canceling an attraction last minute.

The Disneyland Paris Resort has become the face of widespread controversy and criticism recently, with Cast Members going on strike at the Resort.

These strikes have resulted in significant disruption of Park facilities and operations, meaning ride closures and the cancelation of multiple events.

Since the original strike back in May 2023, support has only grown for Cast Members. However, that’s not to say that Guests are entirely happy about the situation, with these “battles” hurting their overall Disney Park experience.

The Disneyland Paris Resort was once again forced to cancel its nighttime spectacular last minute, leaving Guests incredibly dissatisfied.

During the cancelation announcement, you can hear hundreds of Guests start to boo in disapproval.

You can check out the entire video down below:

ONE FINAL SLAP IN THE FACE GOODNIGHT as @DisneylandParis CANCELS nighttime spectaculars last minute. GUESTS ARE VERY UPSET! Awful communication all day during STRIKE. @DEADLINE @TheStreet @WDWNT @RobertIger pic.twitter.com/AOr8IB4kMi — OLD DISNEY/NEW DISNEY (@TRVLtruth) June 6, 2023

Only time will tell if an agreement between Disney and Cast Members can be reached, but according to Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski,Cast Members will be waiting quite a while.

Rafalski stated that Disneyland Paris Cast Members will need to wait until at least August to discuss any changes to their wages and working conditions.

President Rafalski also stated that the Resort needs to be careful with the money it’s spending, inferring the Resort may not be profitable enough to afford higher wages at all.

The Cast Member striking situation recently came to a head, with employees blocking the Park’s iconic SLeeping Beuaty Castle in an attempt to force the cancelation of other events and experiences.

Following this most recent display, police arrived at the scene in helicopters.

Stay tuned here for all future updates!