in Disneyland Paris

A popular and highly favored Disney attraction has unexpectedly closed down in Disneyland Paris, leading many to speculate why the sudden closure occurred. I might know why, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Disneyland Paris Gets Hit by Numerous Cast Member Strikes

Over the last couple of weeks, multiple Cast Member strikes have led to chaos and uncertainty as the strikes have been centered on higher living wages for Disneyland Paris’s employees.

Disney Park even went as far as sending out a warning to Guests visiting the Park on the days of the strike, letting them know about the possibility of numerous disruptions throughout Disneyland Paris.

Wait times for attractions throughout the Park reached new heights during the strike, leading to many angry and disappointed Guests on vacation. According to Thrill Data, the wait times for the most popular attractions at Disneyland Paris reached four times higher than usual just a few days ago.

The Dream…and Shine Brighter parade was canceled Saturday morning as Cast Members staged a sit-down on Main Street, U.S.A. With this closure, Guests can expect rides, attractions, and more to continue to be disrupted as the strike continues.

Paris Shuts Down This Disney Attraction Without Warning

Disneyland Paris closed its version of the Tower of Terror today without any real explanation or warning. The closure comes moments after footage was received of another Cast Member strike going in throughout the Park.

DLP Report on Twitter first reported the closure ahead of the Cast Member protests throughout the Park.

Disney Unexpectedly Closes Highly Favored Attraction
From the photo above, you can see how the gates have been closed without any signs of Cast Members or anyone, in general, to give us a clue or update on why the attraction has shut down. Speculation leads us to believe that the ride might have shut down due to the ongoing Cast Member strikes. But none of this is confirmed, so we can only guess.

No word has been released from Disneyland Paris giving any update on the ride and when Guests can expect this Disney attraction to open again.

