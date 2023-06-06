As Cast Members Protest in Front of Castle, Disney Has Started Monitoring Guests

The Walt Disney Company has been a dominant force in the theme park entertainment industry for many years, providing outstanding guest experiences and employing advanced technology in its parks worldwide. Disney has consistently raised the bar, such as incorporating augmented reality features into attractions such as the Haunted Mansion and creating immersive and family-friendly rides and experiences. While Disney sets a high standard, there might be rare instances where perfection is not fully achieved.

Ever since it was founded by Walt Disney in Anaheim, California, the Disneyland Resort has gained a reputation as “The Happiest Place On Earth.” As time passed, the Disney Resort family grew to encompass various destinations across the globe, including the Walt Disney World Resort and the Magic Kingdom. Furthermore, there are also international Parks such as the Disneyland Paris Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and the Tokyo Disney Resort, which all dedicate themselves to the same original tenets.

Nevertheless, the Parks heavily rely on a crucial group of committed individuals — Disney’s Cast Members, who play an indispensable role in ensuring smooth Park operations and creating memorable experiences for Guests. As a result, it is crucial to prioritize the well-being of these Cast Members, who have persistently advocated for improved compensation and working conditions.

Disney Park Cast Members on strike

As Inside the Magic previously covered, Disney Cast Members have expressed significant dissatisfaction regarding the state of worker’s rights within The Walt Disney Company’s theme parks. In an effort to advocate for improved pay and more equitable working conditions, they have made plans to strike during Park operating hours, in order to advance their cause.

Last month, protests organized by Cast Members began in Disneyland Paris’ Disneyland Park. The striking Cast Members took to Main Street USA, flooding the area, which led to the significant cancellation of in-Park Entertainment, including several parades and shows.

Disney monitoring Guests at Disneyland Park

Now, it appears that something has surfaced with regards to the Cast Members’ strike over at Disneyland Paris — and it’s causing members of the public to speak out. Not only has the ongoing action left Disneyland Park in a state of flux — but from sudden closures of popular rides to Cast Members blocking Sleeping Beauty Castle, it seems like Disney Park management is beginning to act in ways that people might find “unacceptable”.

DLP Report, a news source based in France, recently visited the Disney Parks in Paris as Guests — and allegedly found themselves being monitored by Disney.

How did they know they were being monitored? It appears that while they were waiting in Central Plaza, “undercover security” belonging to Disney approached and asked to “see [their] park tickets”. From there, the security “checked names” and admitted to monitoring DLP for “taking photos of the strike”.

The original Twitter post is detailed below:

Disney’s undercover security asked to see our park tickets while simply waiting in Central Plaza. They checked names and said they had been monitoring us taking photos of the strike. Have a magical day 🙃 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) June 6, 2023

As expected, the internet responded with a bevy of opinions.

There were those like @Ruigrijk and Lenny Eclipse who commented in support of the right of free press:

Nice way of saying “We know who you are, be carefull with what you do.” Trying to limit the freedom of the press.. Keep up the good work! 😊 — Job (@Ruigrijk_) June 6, 2023

KEEP TAKING PHOTOS AND VIDEOS OF THE EVENT, It’s a journalistic need to show what’s happening ! — Lenny Ellipse 🐸 (Luc Noël compte fan) (@LennyEllipse) June 6, 2023

Meanwhile, others are calling Disney out for being “evil” — and as user DLP Celebration calls out, “absolutely disgraceful”.

What? This is nearly a kind of censorship!

Absolutely disgraceful! — DLP Celebration (@DLPcelebration) June 6, 2023

What do you think of Disney monitoring Guests and the press? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

