Entire Land Blocked off as Cast Members Flood Disney Park, Strike for Living Wages

A lot has changed at Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village as thousands of Disney Cast Members participate in the ongoing Disneyland Paris strike for better wages.

The Disneyland Paris strike began last month when Cast Members began demonstrating throughout the Disney Parks, particularly on Main Street, U.S.A., and in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle. Employees have more robust protections in Europe and can strike on company property. The situation has become so intense that the Disney Park warned Guests about disruptions to standard service in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, TikTok account @dlp.greve shared this video from the strike at Disneyland Park (Paris). In it, Guests maneuver around the nearly blocked entrance to Main Street, U.S.A.:

The footage comes days after Disneyland Paris Resort President Natacha Rafalski told Disneyland Paris Cast Members to expect nothing from the French Disney Park until August. He claimed that the former EuroDisney might not be profitable enough to support higher wages and better working conditions, drawing backlash from Disney Parks fans.

Days ago, multiple Disney Cast Members, including a security guard, were injured during a conflict related to the strike. Not much is known about the cause of the conflict, but a forced entry was reported at the same entrance shown in Tuesday’s video.

Disneyland Paris became profitable in recent years following an overhaul of its operations. The Walt Disney Company purchased remaining shares in the Disney Park in 2017, regaining control after years of turmoil and third-party operation.

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort faced similar employee demands in the last year. Unions negotiated with The Walt Disney Company for months, requesting higher hourly wages and benefits. Both Disney Parks eventually came to agreements with their respective Cast Member unions.

