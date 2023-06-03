Multiple Disney Cast Members, Security Guards Injured During Forced Entry Into Paris Park

Today marks the third strike at Disneyland Paris for Cast Members demanding better wages. The strike was not met peacefully as Disney third-party security personnel and Cast Members clashed at one of the entrances to the Park this morning, leading to multiple injuries, according to reports.

Cast Member Strike Leads to Closures, Delays, Cancelations, and More in Paris

Today marks the next Cast Member strike at Disneyland Paris as protests for better pay have led to hundreds of Cast Members staging a peaceful walkthrough strike throughout the Park.

The strike comes just weeks after Disney Cast Members at Walt Disney World reached a new deal with Unions and Disney regarding higher wages, leading this European Disney Park to follow suit.

Disney Park even went as far as sending out a warning to Guests visiting the Park on the days of the strike, letting them know about the possibility of numerous disruptions throughout Disneyland Paris.

Wait times for attractions throughout the Park reached new heights during the strike, leading to many angry and disappointed Guests on vacation. According to Thrill Data, the wait times for the most popular attractions at Disneyland Paris they reached four times higher than usual just a few days ago.

The Dream…and Shine Brighter parade was canceled this morning as Cast Members staged a sit-down on Main Street, U.S.A. With this closure, Guests can expect rides, attractions, and more to continue to be disrupted as the strike continues.

Cast Members Injured as Security Forces Clash Before Paris Strike

Before the Disneyland Paris Cast Member strike even began, Disneyland Paris dispatched their third-party security forces to ensure a smooth entry into the Park from the Cast Members as they gathered in the hundreds. Not much is known except that a forced entry was reported moments after the gates opened, leading to Cast Members and security forces clashing.

In a video posted by @unsadisney on Twitter, security guards take a moment to breathe and treat what seems to be a wound following their clash with Cast Members. But they weren’t the only ones injured, as numerous other Cast Members were reportedly treated.

Although the tweet is in French, Google Translate was utilized to capture the following:

The donor or principals of this masquerade must be fired The whole world sees the real truth and reality of this Direction at Disneyland Paris. Speedy recovery to injured colleagues. Ashamed #disneylandparis #disney #disneyland #disneylandresort

One video, in particular, is circulating on the internet, showing the moment Cast Members clashed with security guards before the strike occurred.

@TimeKeeper on Twitter posted this video showing the moment the clash started, leading to numerous injuries from both sides.

Here is a screenshot from the video, which you can view by clicking the highlighted link above or here.

@DisneyphileLIVE also captured another viewpoint from the exact moment on Twitter. More clearly, You can see what happened as Cast Members forced their way into the Park due to resistance from Disney’s third-party security forces.

Our thoughts, prayers, pixie dust, and more are with the Cast Members who are waging war against unfair pay in Paris.

Disney’s third-party security forces and Cast Members clashed ahead of the third strike in Paris, leading to injuries on both sides.