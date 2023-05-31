Pixar Animation Studios has stood at the forefront of the film and animation industry for many years. From the moment Toy Story (1995) captivated audiences under the guidance of Apple’s Steve Jobs, this animation powerhouse has consistently led the way. Their undeniable talent caught the attention of The Walt Disney Company, leading to a groundbreaking agreement that saw Pixar Animation Studios become a subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios. This pivotal partnership marked a significant milestone, further cementing their unrivaled influence and dominance within the industry.

Pixar Animation Studios has established a nearly dominating presence at esteemed events like the Oscars and various awards shows, particularly within categories that concern animated works. Their accomplishments include a significant collection of accolades: an impressive tally of 23 Academy Awards, 10 Golden Globe Awards, and 11 Grammy Awards to date. Since the inception of the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2001, Pixar Animation Studios has frequently secured multiple nominations, often outshining competing animation companies and studios such as DreamWorks Animation, LAIKA Studios, Netflix Animation, and Sony Pictures Animation. Notably, 11 of Pixar Animation Studios’ films have triumphed in securing this prestigious award, commencing with Finding Nemo (2003), followed by The Incredibles (2004), Ratatouille (2007), WALL-E (2008), Up (2009), Toy Story 3 (2010), Brave (2012), Inside Out (2015), Coco (2017), Toy Story 4 (2019), and most recently, Soul (2020).

Pixar’s newest movie, Elemental

However, it seems like those glory days might be over for the renowned studio, as bad first impressions and negative early criticisms about the seriously declining, “lazy” quality of the animation and storytelling for Pixar’s newest film Elemental (2023) are turning into film critic snubs and mixed audience response. It seems like the new Pixar theatrical release, announced at last year’s D23 Expo, is also set to debut to rather unfortunate box office numbers, on top of everything.

But what is Elemental even about, that has people calling this Pixar’s “laziest” movie yet?

According to the Cannes Film Festival impressions, it lacks inspiration, relying heavily on existing gender stereotypes and tropes, as well as lacking “classic Pixar” levels of expert worldbuilding and storytelling. Elemental has been described as a love story between two “elemental” beings, created by producer Denise Ream and director Peter Sohn, who also helmed The Good Dinosaur (2015). Leah Lewis will star as the voice of Ember, and Mamoudou Athie will play Wade, both elements and citizens of Element City — based on our world’s New York City.

The trailer for Pixar’s Elemental can be viewed here:

The cast of the film includes Leah Lewis as Ember Lumen, Clara Lin Ding as baby Ember, Reagan To as young Ember, Mamoudou Athie as Wade Ripple, Ronnie del Carmen as Bernie Lumen, Shila Ommi as Cinder Lumen, Mason Wertheimer as Clod, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Gale Cumulus, Catherine O’Hara as Brook Ripple, Ronobir Lahiri as Harold, Wilma Bonet as Flarrietta, Joe Pera as Fern Grouchwood, and Matt Yang King as Alan Ripple, Lutz, and Earth Pruner.

Pixar’s Elemental coming to the Disney Parks

According to Disney news source and reporter Scott Gustin, it seems like Pixar Animation Studio’s brand new movie will debut at the Disney Parks a lot earlier than expected — in one of Anaheim, California’s Disneyland Resort Park, Disney California Adventure (DCA).

From June 2, a water-themed short called Elemental Connection is said to debut for a limited time, and “presented ahead of World of Color — ONE“, DCA’s 24-minute long nighttime entertainment special effects. light and water show:

NEW: Beginning June 2, for a limited time, “a new water short titled “Elemental Connection” highlighting the story and characters from Disney and Pixar’s latest film, “Elemental,” will be presented ahead of “World of Color — ONE” in Disney California Adventure park.” pic.twitter.com/UDBjLuzzvj — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 31, 2023

All of this makes a lot of sense, lore-wise — as World of Color — ONE features the motto, “It takes only a single ripple to make a huge impact… and a wave can power an ocean of change”. Adding a water-themed Elemental short would definitely fit in with its overall vibe, and not stand out too much amid other featured film franchises like The Lion King, Moana, Ratatouille, Soul, Star Wars, The Avengers.

What do you think about Disney finally promoting the Pixar movie Elemental with a new animated short? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!