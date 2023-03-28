Pixar Under Fire After New ‘Elemental’ Trailer Release

in Pixar

This new Pixar release is getting ripped apart by the internet.

Pixar Animation Studios has been a film and animation industry leader for many years. Ever since their early days with Apple’s Steve Jobs bringing the world Toy Story (1995), the animation giant has led the pack. Eventually, The Walt Disney Company took notice and struck their historic deal, bringing Pixar Animation Studios into their fold as a subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios, until the full acquisition years later further solidified their dominance in the industry.

Pixar Animation Studios frequently dominates at the Oscars and other awards shows. So far, they’ve racked up an impressive 23 Academy Awards, 10 Golden Globe Awards, and 11 Grammy Awards to date. On top of all that, Pixar frequently has multiple movies nominated for the Best Animated Feature category, even within the same year, ever since its inception in 2001 — frequently beating out rival animation companies and studios like DreamWorks Animation, LAIKA Studios, Netflix Animation, and Sony Pictures Animation. 11 Pixar Animation Studios films have clinched this prestigious award, including Finding Nemo (2003), The Incredibles (2004), Ratatouille (2007), WALL-E (2008), Up (2009), Toy Story 3 (2010), Brave (2012), Inside Out (2015), Coco (2017), Toy Story 4 (2019), and most recently, with Soul (2020).

What is the newest Pixar movie about?

The newest Pixar project has had details announced at the D23 Expo this year, and its first trailer kicked up an online furor over Pixar’s seemingly massive decline in quality, with the public (including other animators) citing the work as the “laziest” the company has put out to date. Many felt it lacked innovation, relying on very stereotypical and generic tropes, as well as lacking the classic Pixar levels of expert worldbuilding and storytelling.

Elemental will be a love story between two “elemental” beings, produced by Denise Ream and directed by Peter Sohn, who also helmed The Good Dinosaur (2015). Leah Lewis will star as the voice of Ember, while Mamoudou Athie will play Wade. The official description reads:

In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.

Now, it appears that the internet is doubling down on those sentiments, as the movie Elemental, slated to hit theaters in June 16 this year, is getting the brunt of criticism.

Why are people so upset about Elemental?

Mostly, it’s because the movie is apparently indicating a worrying trend of what individuals are calling “bland” and “boring” animation that’s starting to get a little too formulaic for the historically groundbreaking studio. With a new trailer just released on March 28Elemental has been slowly garnering quite a few negative takes from members of the public.

A common refrain is that the new trailer showcases a movie that appears far too “generic” and bland — and coming from genre-defining Pixar, that’s a serious step down. As user @KJohann61 comments, this new Pixar theatrical release is looking like “the most… played out” trope:

this has the most generic and played out story ever istg

