Pixar Faces Plagiarism Accusation

The trailer for Disney and Pixar’s latest project just dropped today, and fans are undoubtedly excited for this new “steamy” love story between watery Wade and the ever-glowing Ember. As charming and colorful as the world of Elemental might be, there’s something very familiar about the trailer. A colorful city of non-human entities and two lead characters of conflicting backgrounds dealing with prejudices and personal differences, where have we seen that before?

Logically, we will know the entire film’s plot once it’s actually released. However, Pixar’s newest love story bears more than a faint resemblance to another Disney classic that dealt with almost the exact same elements, and we’re not talking about fire and water here. Someone needs to get the ZPD on the line.

Is ‘Elemental’ Pixar’s ‘Zootopia?’

Any fan of Disney’s Zootopia will instantly be able to pick up more than a few nods to Disney’s city of magnificent animated mammals. While Wade and Ember are no Nick and Judy, the world they inhabit certainly looks more than a little like the different districts of their beloved city.

From the color palates to the architectural constructs of Element City, the similarities shared with Zootopia are blatant and obvious. It’s a metropolis full of different elemental “species” living in different districts that cater to their environmental needs. Not only that, but we’re introduced to the location by a train ride that displays the various districts and citizens that call them home.

Is a Flame War Ready To Boil?

Granted, this is only our first look at the upcoming animated feature, and a lot more will be revealed as we move closer to its release date. However, the design, marketing, and even the color palate all look far too close for comfort. Judging by the trailer, it wouldn’t take much to assume someone plagiarized the film’s main components.

So many movie-goers complain about Disney lacking originality, namely with their live-action-remakes. However, Pixar taking from Disney is another matter, and it wouldn’t be the first time the studios have overlapped either. Look at Inner Workings and Inside Out if you don’t believe us.

Coincidence, or has someone been sneaking a peek in Disney's writer room?