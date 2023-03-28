Shanghai Disneyland Reveals Stunning Zootopia Update

Things are about to get a little wilder in Shanghai Disneyland as progress towards the Park’s Zootopia-inspired expansion has just been given a major upgrade. It won’t be long before Disney Park Guests are cruising the streets of the Downtown district with Nick, Judy, and all their animal friends.

The city of Zootopia was a vibrant environment home to all creatures great and small in the 2016 film of the same name, and the time for a Disney Park area featuring the delightful cast of colorful characters is well overdue. While those of us in the states will have to wait a little longer for progress to be made at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Shanghai’s version just received a major step forward.

By the Light of Zootopia

Wow! Zootopia land in Shanghai Disneyland lights on for the first time! 📷: Hedy from Xiaohongshu pic.twitter.com/CMBbiDP5YK — RiverDai (@ParksbyRiver) March 28, 2023

Zootopia’s bright lights are peeking over the horizon at Shanghai Disneyland, and the view is definitely enough to make fans equal parts excited and envious.

Now that the structures are being fitted with functional features, how long will it be before we see the rest of what the expansion has to offer. More importantly, how long will it be before we see similar progress elsewhere?

Coming Attractions

While the initial progress on Shanghai’s newest addition has been delayed several times due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, many fans and future Disney Park Guests can heave a sigh of relief to see the project coming to fruition. Along with the iconic structures as seen in Zootopia’s skyline, Guests can also expect a thrilling dark ride and with impressive animatronics from Disney Imagineering. Of course, Disney needs a place to house them all.

While there isn’t much seen other than the new light display, this is truly a step in the right direction for both Zootopia and the Disney Parks. With any luck, the Shanghai Disneyland project will be a success and American audiences can expect similar treatment sometime soon.

Are you excited for a Zootopia attraction? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!