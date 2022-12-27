International Travelers No Longer Need to Quarantine to Visit Shanghai Disneyland

For many Disney Parks fans, visiting every Disney Park worldwide is a lifelong dream. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions put a halt to many fans’ travel plans.

But breaking news this week may revive the ambitions of would-be international travelers. According to CNBC, China will revise its COVID-19 restrictions for international travelers starting in January.

Starting January 8, 2023, international travelers will no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland. The country also plans to improve visa arrangements for those hoping to resume work, study, and visit family in China.

International travelers will still need proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of arrival in China.

This news comes weeks after major protests regarding China’s Zero-COVID policy. Shanghai Disney Resort has reopened and closed multiple times due to this strict lockdown policy but reopened again as restrictions loosened last month.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is also open to international visitors, though restrictions are different because of the district’s estranged relationship with China. All visitors to Hong Kong must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and follow all local mandates, but have not been required to quarantine since early December.

Chinese New Year begins just a few weeks after the travel restrictions lift, typically a significant celebration at Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland. Guests can look forward to unique merchandise, food offerings, and themed entertainment, including a Lantern Festival.

Of course, Shanghai Disneyland isn’t the only Theme Park impacted by this update. Universal Beijing Resort, which opened in September 2021, may also see an influx of international Guests in January.

Japan also opened its borders earlier this year. Non-Japanese visitors no longer need a tour guide to visit Japan. Still, they must follow local mask mandates and vaccine requirements and provide a negative COVID-19 test to visit the country, including Tokyo Disney Resort.

Inside the Magic will continue to report on updated restrictions for international travelers visiting China.

Have you ever been to Shanghai Disney Resort or Hong Kong Disneyland Resort?