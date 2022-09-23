World’s Seventh Disney Theme Park Gains Traction, Could Appear In South of Country

In a world that already has six Disney theme parks, what’s one more?

The Walt Disney Company’s theme park empire is, arguably, the jewel in the House of Mouse’s crown. Boasting six Disney Parks worldwide, fans from all across the globe can visit the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort in North America, Disneyland Paris in Europe, and Shanghai Disney Resort, Tokyo Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland in Asia.

Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida has the biggest clientele, and regularly sees millions of visitors each year coming from all over the world, so much so that the current Park Pass reservation system often becomes fully booked leaving some Guests shut out of The Most Magical Place On Earth. While Disney World does offer an unparalleled Disney Parks experience, like the Orlando Resort — and the Anaheim location it was based on –, the other destinations all mimic that same beloved Magic Kingdom-style in some way across their own portfolio.

The Disneyland Park, or Magic Kingdom, is a thread that connects all Disney Park locations and each comes complete with its own castle. From Cinderella Castle to Sleeping Beauty Castle to Enchanted Storybook Castle, the Disney Parks’ castle icons are almost synonymous with the Parks themselves, and many fans have wondered if another castle — and Park — may just pop up in the near future.

According to one businessman, South Australia is the place.

News.com.au shares the thoughts of the “renowned winery owner Warren Randall” who is lobbying for Disneyland to come to Australia:

The owner of wineries in Seppeltsfield and Penny’s Hill said he would be open to offering part of his extensive McLaren Vale land holdings for a site. “I think, in tourism, we’re all a little bit sick and tired of Adelaide being the place you fly over when you go from Sydney to Perth,” Randall told The Advertiser. “It is time we made a statement, a few statements, in our state. “McLaren Vale would be my spot – wide, open, flat, next to the beach, next to the ranges – (it) makes a lot of sense.”

According to this same report, Australia made a bid for a Disneyland-style theme park to sit on the Gold Coast in the 90s and was said to be in the final stages before the Mouse House opted for Hong Kong instead.

There are no current rumors coming out of The Walt Disney Company regarding a new theme park. Many have often theorized that Walt Disney World Resort should add a fifth gate to join Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but so far nothing has come to fruition.

Even at this year’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, Southern California, there was no concrete word on any new attraction or land, let alone a new theme park — much to eventgoers’ chagrin. Sure, Disney Parks Chief, Josh D’Amaro, shared the “blue-sky thinking” ideas that included a possible Moana and Zootopia land at Animal Kingdom, and a potential Coco, Encanto, and Villains expansion at Magic Kingdom — but that is all these ideas are for the time being, “blue-sky” ideas. And with Universal Orlando Resort opening an entire third theme park by 2025 — Universal’s Epic Universe — with multiple new attractions and an in-Park hotel, Disney needs to be thinking and doing when it comes to its theme park footprint.

