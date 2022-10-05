Disney’s Animal Kingdom is a magnificent walk on the wild side where the magic of Disney mixes with the wonders of wildlife around the world to bring enchanting and educational experiences to Guests looking for an alternative theme park outings.

Explorative fans might find exactly what they’re looking for in Disney’s zoological hybrid where they can ride a selection of rides and experiences catered around some of the most amazing animals in the world. That all being said, while exploring Indian ruins with roaming tigers and taking a safari bus through an African grassland is practically mandatory for the full Animal Kingdom package, the park has always had something of a misfitting area in the form of DinoLand U.S.A.

Closed in September of 2022, DinoLand U.S.A. is preparing to make room for major changes coming to the park. Both Moana and Zootopia expansions are supposedly arriving in the near future, but it’s easy to see which film fits the Animal Kingdom better in terms of theming and concept. While Shanghai Disney might be getting their version first, Nick and Judy would be much more at home in a park dedicated entirely to animals. Especially since they cover creatures both real and fictional.

The original concept of Disney’s Animal Kingdom was to bring Guests face to face with three different types of animals, those that are extinct, real, and imaginary. Bringing animals of the past, present, and the mind was certainly no issue for Disney, but the idea didn’t exactly go all the way. The Park is home to a wide variety of “real” creatures and critters to be sure, and the world of Avatar did more than bring to life animals of the imagination where the fabled Beastly Kingdom might have triumphed, but the prehistoric portion is more than a bit strange. A dino-themed park area should be more than carnival rides and midway games. Fortunately, the citizens of Zootopia are preparing to send Dinoland U.S.A. out with the dodo.

While some fans might think the idea a bit too cartoony for a park that takes much more inspiration from reality, the main idea of Disney’s Animal Kingdom is to be a living love letter to animals both in and out of Disney, and Zootopia has some of the most beloved animal characters seen in recent years. Nick, Judy, Clawhauser, Gazelle, and all the rest fit leaps and bounds better than a stereotypical county fair populated by dinosaurs. We’re looking at you, Triceratops Spin and Dino-Rama.

A Zootopia-themed land would be a perfect palate for Disney Imagineering to play with in a park dedicated to animals of all kinds, especially if they utilize the various environments and set-pieces seen in the film. A character Meet-And-Greet by the ZPD, a functioning Jambeaux Jr.’s ice cream stand, and maybe even a train station for the Wildlife Express would do the area a whole world of good. At the end of the day, it’s a perfect opportunity for Disney to “Try Everything” and bring the city of Zootopia to life for thousands of fans.

