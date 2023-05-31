A new Pixar-inspired show is coming to Disneyland, celebrating its latest release. Could this hint at the return of fire effects to the Park?

Disney Parks are constantly changing, welcoming exciting new offerings and upgrades alongside the latest entertainment releases from The Walt Disney Studios — which encompasses a collection of respected film studios including Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, Searchlight Pictures, and 20th Century Studios — with the arrival of Ariel from Disney’s live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid (2023) being the newest debut at Disneyland Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort, and Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris.

Following these constant upgrades, Disneyland Resort is preparing to change its nighttime spectacular schedule, ceasing performances of a fireworks show and welcoming a new story soon.

Earlier today, Disneyland officials announced the date for the final performance of Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park. But as the fan-favorite nighttime spectacular reaches an end, Disney California Adventure is gearing up to welcome an all-new nighttime show inspired by Pixar’s upcoming movie Elemental.

As shared by digital theme park journalist Ashely Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) on Twitter, Disney California Adventure is gearing up for the debut of a 2-minute pre-show titled “Elemental Connection,” which will be presented before World of Color — ONE in Paradise Gardens Park and will highlight the story and characters from Disney and Pixar’s latest movie.

The new Pixar-inspired show will perform for a limited time starting June 2.

While Disney has not released additional details regarding this new nighttime show, water and fire play a significant role in the upcoming movie and surely in the short pre-show as well. However, following the unfortunate incident that happened last month during a Fantasmic! performance at Disneyland Park, Disney Parks worldwide ceased the use of fire effects on multiple entertainment offerings.

While many of us would love to see the exciting effects return to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, it is unclear if Disneyland is ready to resume using fire effects for the debut of the new Pixar-inspired pre-show. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

More on Pixar’s Elemental

Produced by Denise Ream, Elemental stars Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie. “Disney and Pixar’s Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air residents live together,” the official Disney movie description reads. “The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.”

The upcoming film has been considered “a tribute to immigrant parents.” While it has received polarized reactions, the film’s stunning visuals and Pixar’s deep and emotional storytelling will surely put Elemental among your favorite movies when it premieres on June 16.

You can see the official trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Elemental below:

