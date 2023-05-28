Newest Pixar Film ‘Elemental’ Called a “Tribute to Immigrant Parents”

Reviews are rolling in for Pixar’s newest film, Elemental (2023). The upcoming animated feature closed the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, May 27.

Critic Matt Neglia shared his thoughts on the film review site Next Best Picture. Neglia boldly named the movie a “redemption” for director Peter Sohn after years of mediocre Pixar films, like Lightyear (2022) and The Good Dinosaur (2015), with the occasional hit like Coco (2017) and Inside Out (2015).

According to this critic, Disney and Pixar fans should look forward to a heartwarming story combined with stunning animation and unforgettable music.

“The animation from the wizards at Pixar is beyond reproach at this point,” Neglia wrote. “…Yet another stunning offering with photoreal water effects for the environments, while Ember and Wade have 2D animation outlining applied to them in subtle ways to help the characters pop off the screen.”

ELEMENTAL is not only one of the better Pixar films in recent memory but one of their best overall. This clever & emotional love story will warm your heart & make you cry. A moving tribute to immigrant parents with gorgeous animation. Thomas Newman’s soothing score is magnificent

While he notes “a few eye-rolling puns,” Neglia gave the film an eight out of ten, a must-see for Pixar lovers of all ages. “Despite a few previous misfires, Pixar can still create the kind of beloved animated classics that will be passed down from generation to generation,” he wrote. “Just as Ember and Wade do for each other, Elemental will warm your heart and move you to tears.”

See Disney and Pixar’s Elemental exclusively in theaters on June 16, 2023.

Produced by Denise Ream, Elemental stars Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie. “Disney and Pixar’s Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air residents live together,” the official Disney movie description reads. “The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.”

