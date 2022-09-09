‘Inside Out 2’ Won’t Feature Mindy Kaling or Bill Hader

The “Studio Showcase: Celebrate the Magic of Disney and Pixar” panel starts at 3:30 p.m. at D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. However, thanks to Puck News, Inside Out (2015) fans don’t have to wait for an update on the long-anticipated Pixar sequel!

One of the best parts of Inside Out is the star-studded cast. Unfortunately, fans of Disgust (Mindy Kaling) and Fear (Bill Hader) will have to get used to new voice actors, as Hader and Kaling reportedly declined to reprise their roles:

According to Puck News, Amy Poehler was offered $5 million (plus additional fees and bonuses) to return as Joy. The rest of the main cast, including Hader, Kaling, Phyllis Smith (Sadness), and Lewis Black (Anger), were allegedly only offered $100,000. Disney reportedly later upped the offer, but Hader and Kaling refused.

Disney and Pixar reps declined to comment to Puck News. Though there’s no official word on Smith and Black, the two are likely to reprise their roles. Official announcements are expected from D23 on Friday afternoon.

More on Inside Out

In 2015, Pixar fans stepped into a whirlwind of emotions. From Disney:

Growing up can be a bumpy road, and it’s no exception for Riley, who is uprooted from her Midwest life when her father starts a new job in San Francisco. Like all of us, Riley is guided by her emotions – Joy (Amy Poehler), Fear (Bill Hader), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Mindy Kaling) and Sadness (Phyllis Smith). The emotions live in Headquarters, the control center inside Riley’s mind, where they help advise her through everyday life. As Riley and her emotions struggle to adjust to a new life in San Francisco, turmoil ensues in Headquarters. Although Joy, Riley’s main and most important emotion, tries to keep things positive, the emotions conflict on how best to navigate a new city, house and school.

