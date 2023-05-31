Disneyland has announced the cancellation of a fan-favorite nighttime show through 2023, likely saying goodbye to the spectacular for good.

The Disney100 celebrations have brought many new offerings to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, from themed decorations to all-new nighttime spectaculars, limited photo ops, new outfits for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends, merchandise that ignited a heated debate online, and more. And while some of these offerings instantly became favorites among Disney fans, Disneyland has announced the departure of a beloved nighttime show, likely abandoning performances for good.

Disneyland’s brand-new nighttime spectacular “Wondrous Journeys” — which debuted earlier this year as part of the Disney100 celebrations at the Southern California Disney Park and instantly became a fan-favorite — is scheduled to make its final performance on August 31, 2023.

Theme park and entertainment journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared the sad news through his Twitter account, commenting, “NEW: “Wondrous Journeys” at Disneyland Park will make its last performance of the year on Aug. 31.”

Disneyland officials have stated that this will be the final “Wondrous Journeys” performance of 2023 but haven’t shared official plans for a return date in 2024, making fans wonder if the beloved nighttime show will return in 2024. Inside the Magic will update you as more information becomes available regarding a possible return of “Wondrous Journeys” to Disneyland Park.

“Wondrous Journeys” will cease performances to make way for “Halloween Screams,” a new nighttime spectacular that will summon supernatural projections, special effects, and music on Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, Rivers of America, and in front of “it’s a small world.”

Did you enjoy “Wondrous Journeys” at Disneyland Park? Will you miss the nighttime spectacular? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!