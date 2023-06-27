No End to Disneyland Strike in Sight as Cast Members Reject Company Proposal

The weeks-long Disneyland strike is going to be a long haul.

Disneyland Paris Cast Members began demonstrating at Disneyland Park (Paris) and Walt Disney Studios Park in May. As the employees earned The Walt Disney Company a shocking $130,000 each last year, they’re demanding a higher revenue cut and better working conditions. Planned protests have disrupted walkways, canceled entertainment, and forced the former EuroDisney to refund unhappy Guests, hitting the Disney Park in the pocket just as striking Cast Members hoped.

Despite a previous statement from President Natacha Rafalski that promised no change until August, Disneyland Paris executives agreed to meet with unionized Cast Members on Monday. Unfortunately, little changed, according to the letter translated by @movieconomics:

BREAKING: @DisneylandParis union says there’s “little or no change” after meeting management today. Their proposals “don’t in any way meet the legitimate expectations of Cast Members” so they will discuss more strikes. Great hat tip to our feature in it 👇

The union stated that the meeting produced “little or no change.” Disneyland Paris management’s proposed solutions “don’t in any way meet the expectations of Cast Members,” they wrote.

Despite an encouraging profit increase at Disneyland Paris Resort, Rafalski claimed that the Disney Park might not make enough to pay employees more. The French Theme Parks became profitable in recent years after The Walt Disney Company re-purchased majority stock in the Resort, later renovating it from a disaster into a dream destination for families worldwide.

Employee dissatisfaction isn’t unique to Disneyland Paris. Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort both disputed with Cast Members in 2022 over pay and benefits. Both Disney Parks eventually negotiated an agreement with workers’ unions – though not until after neighboring Universal Orlando Resort raised base pay for its Team Members.

If you wish to reschedule your Disneyland Paris vacation due to the strikes, contact Guest Services.

