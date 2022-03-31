Universal Adds Large Raise to Starting Wage For Over 800 New Hires

Are you looking for a job in the exciting world of theme parks? Universal Orlando Resort may have the solution for you.

Universal Orlando recently announced in February that it would be hiring 2,500 new Team Members in many different areas including attraction operations, aquatics, custodial, parking, security, paramedics, and more. Universal’s starting pay for Team Members is $15.00 per hour with some positions starting at higher rates depending on the job type and experience.

This week, Universal Orlando Resort announced that it is hiring more than 800 new Team Members for full-time, part-time, and professional career opportunities within the resort’s Food & Beverage team.

New starting rates for Culinary Team Members range from $16.50 to $20 per hour based on the position. These roles also offer the training and opportunity to build a progressive culinary career.

Universal Orlando has a wide variety of Culinary and Food & Beverage positions available including line cooks, senior cooks, chef assistants, dishwashers, quick service personnel, cashiers, full-service wait staff, and more.

Here you can make your career sizzle. Interested applicants can sign up to attend Universal Orlando’s Virtual Culinary and Food & Beverage Job Fair on Wednesday, April 6 by visiting UniversalOrlandoJobs.com .

