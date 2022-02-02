Universal Hiring 2,500 New Team Members as Competition With Disney Heats Up

Are you looking for a job in the exciting world of theme parks? Universal Orlando Resort may have the solution for you.

Universal Orlando announced on Tuesday that it would be hiring 2,500 new Team Members in many different areas including attraction operations, aquatics, custodial, parking, security, paramedics, and more. Universal’s starting pay for Team Members is $15.00 per hour with some positions starting at higher rates depending on the job type and experience.

The company said in a news release that it is also looking to add staff within the Resort’s Food & Beverage team, including full-service wait staff, cooks, cashiers, dishwashers, and many other roles.

“Universal Orlando is also now hiring for opportunities within the resort’s Food & Beverage team, with positions available in all areas including full-service wait staff, cooks, cashiers, dishwashers, quick service personnel, Food & Beverage Management roles and more. In addition, available culinary positions offer competitive starting rates and the training and opportunity to build a great culinary career.”

Universal has made it clear that it wants to compete with Walt Disney World Resort– the two companies both offer $15.00 minimum wage— and the hiring of new Team Members could potentially draw some Cast Members from Disney World, many of which have expressed dissatisfaction with the company and CEO Bob Chapek in particular.

In addition, Universal Orlando just announced that the Epic Universe– Universal’s newest theme park that is currently under construction-– will be completed and ready to open in 2025.

What do you think of Universal Orlando Resort adding more Team Members?

