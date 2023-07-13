Disney Millionaire Bob Iger Roasted For Recent Extreme Comments

In a strange turn of events, Disney CEO Bob Iger gave an interview to a prominent news channel, revealing some interesting beliefs the executive holds.

Disney CEO Bob Iger Appears on CNBC Squawk Box, Then Fans Squawk Back

Only a few days before the appearance on the show, Disney issued a press release indicating that on July 13, Disney CEO Bob Iger would appear on Squawk Box. Per the indications, the interview went forward with David Faber of Allen & Company’s Sun Valley conference.

The announcement might have left much to be desired, but the interview results did not disappoint. It sheds light on the character of the CEO and his approach to business. This is amidst more than one Class Action lawsuit against the company, giving the words he speaks on the record all the more weight.

Disney CEO Bob Iger Says Writers and Actors Are Not Being 'Realistic' With Strikes: 'It's Very Disturbing to Me' https://t.co/p5lTMJwrxW — Variety (@Variety) July 13, 2023

Disney CEO Says Conditions Are “Just Not Realistic”

The timing of this interview is significant, as it comes on the day when SAG-AFTRA is expected to join the WGA on the picket lines. Bob Iger appeared on the CNBC show and stated that the prospect of a strike is “very disturbing.”

This comes as Iger’s contract as CEO was renewed, and his executive pay package left those on the picket lines disappointed. The Disney CEO stated that the conditions set forth by the strike were “not realistic,” leading many to offer quick rebuttals.

The day after he just renewed his own contract. pic.twitter.com/foe8yd3lbX — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 13, 2023

Many actors and online personalities could find humor in the situation. The concept of the CEO earning $27 million per year didn’t go over well with fans. Yes, the mega-stars earn big. But supporting them is an entire team that doesn’t quite hit that mark.

Calling strikers’ demands unrealistic at a time when there are literal cries from the picket lines is an interesting choice indeed.

What do you think about the Disney CEO making these comments? Strategy or silliness? Hit us up in the comments below to share your take!