Bob Iger Calls Disney Parks “Sublime” Amidst Ongoing Battle

Disney CEO Bob Iger returned to his position roughly eight months ago, replacing the controversial Bob Chapek as the head of the Walt Disney Company. Since then, Disney has undergone a major shift for both good and bad. In a recent interview with CNBC, Iger shared his thoughts on the status of the company, movies, and the Disney Parks.

Although most might agree that Disney is in far better hands than it was with Chapek, others will say that conditions at the company have only marginally improved. While Iger stated that a lot had been accomplished since his return, his consumers might tell a different story.

“We’ve Made Progress, But There’s Still A Lot More Work To Do.”

Iger: “A lot of work has been accomplished in the 7 or so months since I've been back. But the board believed that there was a lot more work to do and the time table we established was putting undue pressure on us.”pic.twitter.com/cJOZ7u5jDC — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) July 13, 2023

In the interviews shared on Twitter, Iger is undeniably hopeful and optimistic while faced with the reality of Disney’s struggles. A particular note of interest comes from the quote above where Iger reportedly stated,

“There are other elements of the business that I have huge optimism about, for instance, parks and resorts which is just a tremendous business for us. We’re invested significantly but the investments we’ve made over the years are really paying off today.” Although the Parks are indeed a tremendous business for the Walt Disney Company , decreasing Guest numbers amidst the ongoing conflict with Governor Ron DeSantis has done more than throw a monkey wrench in the works. That all being said, Iger has still managed to rebuild a portion of the Parks’ reputations, but he’s not done yet.

Reportedly, Iger also stated the Parks are “where the Disney brand lives in its most sublime form.” To a point, he’s absolutely right. However, out of all the projects under Disney’s ownership that need the most work, the company should definitely start with the problems plaguing Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

But What Can Iger Do?

Restoring the Disney Parks to a pre-Chapek glory is not going to be an easy fix, but it can be done. If the Parks are truly the company’s wisest investment, Iger and the company can start by ensuring Guest satisfaction.

Iger states in the latter portion of the interview that Disney would be looking to spend less to produce less on their movies, inferring that they will be taking less focus on quantity of their product. That could mean that more focus is going to be pulled towards aiding the Parks. In terms of Disney’s business, that might be the best thing for their brand.

A great way to start would be if Disney could reinstate perks and benefits formerly offered at the Parks, like the Magical Express service, and other additions that came with staying on property. Of course, actions speak louder than words.

The Disney CEO might be 100% genuine in his claims, but this also might be a sign of the company treading water until a bigger change finally occurs. If Iger is serious about looking into strategic partnerships and maintaining that “sublime”element in the Parks, fans can hopefully expect a change for the better sooner rather than later.

Do you think Iger’s tenure will improve Disney, the Parks, and its products? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!