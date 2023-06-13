Fans Blame Chapek for War with DeSantis

Reports continue to pour out of Florida as more and more discord surrounds Governor Ron DeSantis and his vendetta against Disney. It’s frankly reached ludicrous levels with how much protesting and press has been seen outside of Walt Disney World’s gates in the past few weeks alone, but how much of the fault lies with the raging Republican and how much falls to the house of mouse?

Disney has had to make several controversial financial decisions in order to keep their numbers from plummeting, and many fans have voiced their disappointment with the company and the Parks. As families are being priced out and decreasing their regular visits to Disney, some have pointed out that this is the result of the company’s stance with the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

All Roads Lead to Chapek

Inside the Magic recently covered a report as to why families are having an effect on the visitor numbers at the Disney Parks, but a few users have shared their takes on why the all-out war between Disney and Florida is the result of the actions of former Disney CEO, Bob Chapek.

A user identified as “Carol” begins the discussion by writing,