Fans Blame Chapek for War with DeSantis

Reports continue to pour out of Florida as more and more discord surrounds Governor Ron DeSantis and his vendetta against Disney. It’s frankly reached ludicrous levels with how much protesting and press has been seen outside of Walt Disney World’s gates in the past few weeks alone, but how much of the fault lies with the raging Republican and how much falls to the house of mouse?
Disney has had to make several controversial financial decisions in order to keep their numbers from plummeting, and many fans have voiced their disappointment with the company and the Parks. As families are being priced out and decreasing their regular visits to Disney, some have pointed out that this is the result of the company’s stance with the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
All Roads Lead to Chapek
Inside the Magic recently covered a report as to why families are having an effect on the visitor numbers at the Disney Parks, but a few users have shared their takes on why the all-out war between Disney and Florida is the result of the actions of former Disney CEO, Bob Chapek.
A user identified as “Carol” begins the discussion by writing,
Shortly after, many other fans replied with their two-cents on the issue, many explaining the reality of what the Parental Rights in Education Act actually does, what it means for Florida residents and members of the LGBTQ+ community, and what part Disney had to play in the whole ordeal.
A user identified as “PHIL” writes in their reply,
While many fans object to the wide variety of pride events, merchandise, and other practices, Disney simply cannot afford not to do so. What so many people forget about the Disney name is that while they are undeniably a source of magic and joy for millions, they are still a mega-corporation looking to regain their profits lost by COVID-19 and other factors.
It’s not the fact that Chapek was pro-LGBTQ+ or anti-LGBTQ+ with the passing of the act, but the fact that he took a stance at all is a huge component in the volatile reaction that followed. While the Walt Disney Company was acting within their constitutional rights to express their opposition, the fact that they essentially picked a side was enough to result in outright chaos.
Chapek made a lot of controversial decisions in the name of corporate greed, and such actions have hurt a lot of fans, Cast Members, and Disney Park Guests. There’s nothing wrong with inclusion initiatives or advertising to a market Disney knows will buy, but their public image has been shattered arguably due to the actions of one individual.
