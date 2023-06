Florida Governor Ron DeSantis seems like he can’t stay out of the public eye. If it’s not his controversial legislature, it’s his ongoing war against the Walt Disney Company that keeps him turning into a media frenzy. It’s no secret that the Republican leader has been steeped in controversy, and his image has spiraled into the realms of self parody.

No elected official (Republican or Democrat) is safe from the media ripping him to shreds, but it’s not like DeSantis hasn’t brought much of it on himself. Picking a fight with Mickey Mouse while Florida floods isn’t exactly the brightest idea, but it makes fertile soil for satire and commentary.

DeSantis Promises Free T-Shirts In Exchange for Votes

While running campaign ads at a gas station screen isn’t out of the realm of possibility, the video posted by @luke_strickler is a perfect representation of the lunacy caused by Governor DeSantis in the past two years. As the governor continues his crusade against the Magic Kingdom, he is continuously and comedically ridiculed by his constituents.

The video played on the gas pump’s screen is obviously a crude AI deepfake, but it perfectly captures the ludicrousness that DeSantis has amassed since the Disney feud first began. While he’s not officially announced his presidential campaign, sources say that it’s only a matter of time before he works around state laws and sets his sights on the White House’s oval office.

Given his track record, are gas station campaign adds really out of the realm of possibility? This is the same governor who wanted to build a prison within spitting distance of the Magic Kingdom. While the Tiktok above is definitely a laughable piece of satire, it does have at least one element of truth in the mix.

Has Ron DeSantis truly gone this far off the deep end? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!