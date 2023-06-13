Disney States Ron DeSantis Is a Major Threat to Business

Disney has laid everything out on the table, claiming Gov. DeSantis and the actions of the state of Florida are a major threat.

After releasing their quarter two earnings report on Wednesday, The Walt Disney Company stated in their filing with the SEC that the recent actions by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida legislature may have already negatively impacted their ability to conduct business.

The new filing claims that recent actions by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are negatively affecting the company’s ability to conduct business.

“In Florida, steps directed at the Company (including the passage of legislation) have been taken and future actions have been threatened, which collectively could negatively impact (and may have already impacted) our ability to execute on our business strategy, our costs and the profitability of our operations in Florida.” Related: Universal’s New Park Reportedly Costs $550 Million

The last year has proven to be incredibly tumultuous for both the state of Florida and Disney, with the two’s relationship undergoing an immense amount of stress.

This all started, of course, when Disney publicly called out Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education Act, or the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

This prompted outrage from conservative figures, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. This led to threats by Gov. DeSantis and other right-wing leaders, eventually resulting in Disney losing ownership of its Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Since then, Gov. DeSantis has only increased the frequency of his attacks on The Walt Disney Company, teasing several big changes that could make their way to Walt Disney World.

DeSantis teased raising taxes as well as implementing tolls inside the Walt Disney World Resort, meaning more money would be squeezed out of Guests. He also teased building a new state prison right outside Disney World.

A new bill was put into place regarding Walt Disney World’s Monorail as well.

We can’t say for sure what this will look like several years down the line, but as of right now, things are quite ugly between Disney and Florida.

