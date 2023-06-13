Disney Lifts Ban on Distracting Guest Activity at Parks

After several years, Disney is dropping its ban on a certain activity inside its Parks. Check it out here at Inside the Magic!

When visiting the Disney Parks, it’s crucial that Guests follow the rules Disney lays out. Guests are encouraged to treat each other with respect and courtesy, as this not only ensures a “family-friendly” atmosphere but also keeps everyone safe.

Over at the international Disney Parks, Guests will notice a few rules that are not in effect at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

For nearly four years, Guests have been prohibited from all photography in the queue for Soaring: Fantastic Flight at Tokyo DisneySea. Any and all photography was strictly forbidden to all Guests until recently, that is.

Guests are now reporting that Disney is allowing photography in the queue:

The Tokyo Disneyland Resort recently banned all vlogging and streaming from its Parks. The new policy bans commercial filming, auxiliary equipment, and “public transmission or recording of any kind that may inconvenience other Guests.” It’s somewhat surprising Guests are allowed to use photography in this queue.

Soaring: Fantastic Flight is Tokyo Disney’s iteration of Disney’s iconic Soarin’ attraction. Guests are lifted high above in front of a giant IMAX screen.

“Nestled in the hills of Mediterranean Harbor, the Museum of Fantastic Flight is dedicated to humankind’s enduring dream of flying.

A grand tour of the museum culminates with Guests boarding the Dream Flyer…”

In other news, the Tokyo Disneyland Resort recently terminated its FastPass system and is now implementing a new system entirely. This was announced earlier this year and is quite exciting news for Guests visiting.

This new pass, called the Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary Priority pass, will be available starting in Summer 2023 and be free to all Guests. This new system will operate similarly to how Disney Genie does at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but of course, will not cost Guests a dime.

Have you been to Tokyo Disneyland? Where’s your favorite Disney Park located?