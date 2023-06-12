Disney Quietly Cancels Attraction at Walt Disney World

Disney has quietly canceled an attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort. Check it out here at Inside the Magic!

When visiting Walt Disney World, the first thing that comes to Guests’ minds is probably the rides. From thrilling adventures on Space Mountain at the Magic Kingdom to treks through Africa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there is no shortage of incredible attractions at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

However, it’s important to remember all of the great live entertainment and nightly shows offered at the Resort as well.

Guests used to be able to experience Disney Movie Magic at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This nightly performance incorporates some impressive projection technology at the center of the Park.

However, after taking a look at the official Walt Disney World website, we noticed this show has effectively been canceled. There are no more scheduled performances of the show, indicating Disney has quietly canceled it indefinitely.

During Disney Movie Magic at Hollywood Studios, Guests are called to “Relive the Magic” as an incredible projection show illuminates the glorious Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, AKA the exterior Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway.

Below is an excerpt of Disney’s description of the show: