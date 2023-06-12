Disney Quietly Cancels Attraction at Walt Disney World

Disney has quietly canceled an attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort. Check it out here at Inside the Magic!
When visiting Walt Disney World, the first thing that comes to Guests’ minds is probably the rides. From thrilling adventures on Space Mountain at the Magic Kingdom to treks through Africa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there is no shortage of incredible attractions at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”
However, it’s important to remember all of the great live entertainment and nightly shows offered at the Resort as well.
Guests used to be able to experience Disney Movie Magic at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This nightly performance incorporates some impressive projection technology at the center of the Park.
However, after taking a look at the official Walt Disney World website, we noticed this show has effectively been canceled. There are no more scheduled performances of the show, indicating Disney has quietly canceled it indefinitely.
Fall in love all over again with unforgettable characters and cherished stories. After the sun sets, a compilation of favorites flickers across the iconic façade of Grauman’s Chinese Theatre at the park.
During this 10-minute treat you’ll enjoy memorable scenes from Indiana Jonesand the Pirates of the Caribbean series, plus many more. Be swept away all over again!
At this time, we do not know what Disney’s plans for the show’s future are, so stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for updates!
There’s been a lot of changes recently in terms of nighttime shows at the Walt Disney World Resort, with both EPCOT and Magic Kingdom’s nightly shows undergoing significant changes.
What’s your favorite show at Walt Disney World?