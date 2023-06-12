Disney Heiress Abigail Disney Slams Horrendous Nazi Display in Florida

A member of the Walt Disney family is speaking out against the heinous and ugly protest outside Walt Disney World.

The relationship between the state of Florida and the Walt Disney World Resort has never been under more stress. Amid political and legal battles with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who just announced his 2024 presidential bid, as well as the state takeover of Disney’s former Reeedy Creek District, tensions are at an all-time high.

And things are not cooling off anytime soon, with a shocking and disgusting display of bigotry happening outside the Resort over the weekend.

For those who may not know, protestors swarmed one of the entrances to the Walt Disney World Resort recently, waving Nazi flags and other hate-filled signs to Guests and drivers.

This is, unfortunately, not even the first or second time we’ve seen something like this happen outside of “the Most Magical Place on Earth,” which points to a worrying and potentially dangerous trend.

Among fan and Guest reactions to this heinous situation comes Abigail Disney, heir to the Walt Disney family. She called out these “protests” on Twitter, which you can see below:

My grandfather is spinning in his grave. https://t.co/Qb5lV9ChbF — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) June 12, 2023

Abigail is referring to her grandfather Roy O. Disney, co-founder of The Walt Disney Company.

Abigail Disney is the daughter of Roy E. Disney and the granddaughter of Roy O. Disney. Walt Disney. Referred to as the Disney heiress, she has become a renowned activist and documentary filmmaker.

Abigail Disney has repeatedly called out her family’s company over the years, even directing a feature film about situations within the company.

“Having the last name Disney is like having a weird superpower you didn’t ask for,” Abigail said.

