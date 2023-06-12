Popular ‘Cars’ Attraction Closes at Disney Park

A popular Pixar-themed experience at the Disney Parks has closed, leaving Guests unable to ride for weeks.

The Disneyland Resort in Chessy, France, has quite a controversial and troubled history. Initially, the Resort proved to be a complete and total failure, both monetarily as well as in its reputation. Guests simply did not visit the Resort as much as Disney and the country of France expected them to, causing the Resort o lose millions.

This went on for years until things eventually picked up. Now, the Disneyland Paris Resort features two theme parks as well as Disney Village, an area similar to Downtown Disney at Disneyland or Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.

In recent years the Disneyland Paris Resort has improved in quite a few ways.

Of course, the largest improvement to the Resort came in 2022 with the grand opening of Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park. Here, Guests can interact with all of their favorite Marvel characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Thor, Loki, and many more.

However, Guests can also find experiences themed to one of Disney’s most successful film franchises ever: Cars.

At Worlds of Pixar, there are plenty of fun Pixar-themed attractions for Guests to enjoy. However, one attraction is by far the flashiest and most explosive: Cars Road Trip. This attraction serves as a studio tram tour, similar to ones found at Universal Studios and even the now-defunct one at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Unfortunately, this attraction is now closed until July 8, 2023, meaning Guests won’t be able to enjoy it for several weeks.

Have you been to Disneyland Paris yet? What’s your favorite Puxar-themed ride or attraction?